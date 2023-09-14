Libya’s flood survivors search ruins for thousands still missing

People look at an area in Derna that was obliterated in the flood, Libya, September 14 2023. Picture: ESAM OMRAN/REUTERS
Derna — Survivors of the flood that swept away the centre of the Libyan city of Derna picked through the ruins on Thursday in search of loved ones from among thousands of dead and missing, while authorities feared an outbreak of disease from unclaimed bodies.
A torrent unleashed by a powerful storm burst dams on Sunday night and hurtled down a seasonal riverbed that bisects the city, washing multistorey buildings into the sea with sleeping families inside.
Confirmed death tolls given by officials so far have varied, but all are in the thousands, with thousands more on lists of the missing. Derna mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said deaths in the city could reach 18,000-20,000, based on the extent of the damage.
“We actually need teams specialised in recovering bodies,” he said in Derna. “I fear that the city will be infected with an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water.”
Usama Al Husadi, a driver, had been searching for his wife and five children since the disaster.
“I went by foot searching for them ... I went to all hospitals and schools but no luck,” he said, weeping with his head in his hands.
Husadi, who had been working the night of the storm, dialled his wife’s phone number once again. It was switched off.
“We lost at least 50 members from my father’s family, between missing and dead,” he said.
Wali Eddin Mohamed Adam, a Sudanese brick factory worker living on Derna’s outskirts, had awakened to the boom of the water on the night of the storm and rushed to the city centre to find it was gone. Nine of his fellow workers were lost, and about 15 others had lost their families, he said.
“All were swept away by the valley into the sea,” he said. “May God have mercy upon them and grant them heaven.”
Foreign aid
Rescue teams arrived from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar. Turkey sent a ship carrying equipment to set up two field hospitals. Italy sent three aeroplanes of supplies and personnel, as well as two navy ships that had difficulty offloading because Derna’s debris-choked port was almost unusable.
Rescue work is hindered by the political fractures in a country of 7-million people, at war on and off and with no government holding nationwide reach since a Nato-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
An internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli, in the west. A parallel administration operates in the east, under the control of the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, who failed to capture Tripoli in a bloody 14-month siege that unravelled in 2020.
A delegation of GNU ministers was expected in Benghazi in the east on Thursday to show solidarity and discuss relief efforts, a rare occurrence since the eastern-based parliament rejected their administration last year.
The devastation was clear from high points above Derna, where the densely populated city centre was now a wide, flat crescent of earth with stretches of muddy water gleaming in the sun.
The beach was littered with clothes, toys, furniture, shoes and other possessions swept out of homes by the torrent. Streets were covered in deep mud and strewn with uprooted trees and hundreds of wrecked cars, many flipped on their sides or roofs. One car was wedged on a gutted building’s second-floor balcony.
“I survived with my wife but I lost my sister,” said Mohamed Mohsen Bujmila, an engineer. “My sister lives downtown where most of the destruction happened. We found the bodies of her husband and son and buried them.”
He also found the bodies of two strangers in his apartment.
As he spoke an Egyptian search-and-rescue team nearby recovered the body of his neighbour.
“This is Aunt Khadija, may God grant her heaven,” Bujmila said.
Libya’s flood survivors search ruins for thousands still missing
Death could reach 20,000, say authorities
Derna — Survivors of the flood that swept away the centre of the Libyan city of Derna picked through the ruins on Thursday in search of loved ones from among thousands of dead and missing, while authorities feared an outbreak of disease from unclaimed bodies.
A torrent unleashed by a powerful storm burst dams on Sunday night and hurtled down a seasonal riverbed that bisects the city, washing multistorey buildings into the sea with sleeping families inside.
Confirmed death tolls given by officials so far have varied, but all are in the thousands, with thousands more on lists of the missing. Derna mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said deaths in the city could reach 18,000-20,000, based on the extent of the damage.
“We actually need teams specialised in recovering bodies,” he said in Derna. “I fear that the city will be infected with an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water.”
Usama Al Husadi, a driver, had been searching for his wife and five children since the disaster.
“I went by foot searching for them ... I went to all hospitals and schools but no luck,” he said, weeping with his head in his hands.
Husadi, who had been working the night of the storm, dialled his wife’s phone number once again. It was switched off.
“We lost at least 50 members from my father’s family, between missing and dead,” he said.
Wali Eddin Mohamed Adam, a Sudanese brick factory worker living on Derna’s outskirts, had awakened to the boom of the water on the night of the storm and rushed to the city centre to find it was gone. Nine of his fellow workers were lost, and about 15 others had lost their families, he said.
“All were swept away by the valley into the sea,” he said. “May God have mercy upon them and grant them heaven.”
Foreign aid
Rescue teams arrived from Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar. Turkey sent a ship carrying equipment to set up two field hospitals. Italy sent three aeroplanes of supplies and personnel, as well as two navy ships that had difficulty offloading because Derna’s debris-choked port was almost unusable.
Rescue work is hindered by the political fractures in a country of 7-million people, at war on and off and with no government holding nationwide reach since a Nato-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
An internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli, in the west. A parallel administration operates in the east, under the control of the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar, who failed to capture Tripoli in a bloody 14-month siege that unravelled in 2020.
A delegation of GNU ministers was expected in Benghazi in the east on Thursday to show solidarity and discuss relief efforts, a rare occurrence since the eastern-based parliament rejected their administration last year.
The devastation was clear from high points above Derna, where the densely populated city centre was now a wide, flat crescent of earth with stretches of muddy water gleaming in the sun.
The beach was littered with clothes, toys, furniture, shoes and other possessions swept out of homes by the torrent. Streets were covered in deep mud and strewn with uprooted trees and hundreds of wrecked cars, many flipped on their sides or roofs. One car was wedged on a gutted building’s second-floor balcony.
“I survived with my wife but I lost my sister,” said Mohamed Mohsen Bujmila, an engineer. “My sister lives downtown where most of the destruction happened. We found the bodies of her husband and son and buried them.”
He also found the bodies of two strangers in his apartment.
As he spoke an Egyptian search-and-rescue team nearby recovered the body of his neighbour.
“This is Aunt Khadija, may God grant her heaven,” Bujmila said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Bodies wash ashore as Libya storm toll soars
More than 2,000 killed and thousands missing in Libya floods
Apocalyptic flooding destroys Libya’s Derna
Disaster declared after deadly floods in eastern Libya
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.