Bola Tinubu survives rivals’ challenge to election victory in Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Abuja — Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal on Wednesday rejected an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu’s win in February’s disputed vote, following a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa’s most populous country.
No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has ever succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.
Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came second and third, respectively, had asked the court to invalidate the election, alleging irregularities.
Judge Haruna Tsammani, reading out a lengthy ruling on behalf of the tribunal’s panel of five justices, rejected Obi’s petition point by point. Atiku’s petition was also expected to be dismissed.
Obi’s petition was “unmeritorious” and had “not led any credible evidence sufficient enough” to back his claims of irregularities, Tsammani said.
European observers had said in June that the elections were marred by problems including operational failures and a lack of transparency that reduced public trust in the process.
However, the elections stirred little sign of a groundswell of popular opposition, and Tinubu has been accepted by the international community as Nigeria's legitimate leader. As the tribunal was giving its ruling, Tinubu was in India preparing to take part in the G20 summit there.
Atiku and Obi can appeal to the country’s Supreme Court to strike down the tribunal's ruling. Any appeal must be concluded within 60 days of the date of the tribunal judgment.
While favourable to Tinubu, the tribunal’s ruling was unlikely to generate any particular euphoria or momentum for the president after an election marked by record low turnout of 29%.
In a nation of more than 200-million people of whom 87-million were registered to vote, Tinubu garnered just 8.79-million votes, the fewest of any president since the return to democracy, limiting the goodwill towards him.
Tinubu inherited anaemic economic growth, high unemployment, the highest inflation rate in two decades, record debt, massive oil theft that has hit government revenue and widespread insecurity from predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.
He has launched a string of reforms, including the removal of a popular but costly petrol subsidy and of currency controls, but has run into resistance from labour unions, who organised a two-day general strike this week and are planning another.
Bola Tinubu survives rivals’ challenge to election victory in Nigeria
Tinubu garnered just 8.79-million votes, the fewest of any president since the return to democracy
Abuja — Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal on Wednesday rejected an opposition challenge to Bola Tinubu’s win in February’s disputed vote, following a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa’s most populous country.
No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has ever succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.
Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came second and third, respectively, had asked the court to invalidate the election, alleging irregularities.
Judge Haruna Tsammani, reading out a lengthy ruling on behalf of the tribunal’s panel of five justices, rejected Obi’s petition point by point. Atiku’s petition was also expected to be dismissed.
Obi’s petition was “unmeritorious” and had “not led any credible evidence sufficient enough” to back his claims of irregularities, Tsammani said.
European observers had said in June that the elections were marred by problems including operational failures and a lack of transparency that reduced public trust in the process.
However, the elections stirred little sign of a groundswell of popular opposition, and Tinubu has been accepted by the international community as Nigeria's legitimate leader. As the tribunal was giving its ruling, Tinubu was in India preparing to take part in the G20 summit there.
Atiku and Obi can appeal to the country’s Supreme Court to strike down the tribunal's ruling. Any appeal must be concluded within 60 days of the date of the tribunal judgment.
While favourable to Tinubu, the tribunal’s ruling was unlikely to generate any particular euphoria or momentum for the president after an election marked by record low turnout of 29%.
In a nation of more than 200-million people of whom 87-million were registered to vote, Tinubu garnered just 8.79-million votes, the fewest of any president since the return to democracy, limiting the goodwill towards him.
Tinubu inherited anaemic economic growth, high unemployment, the highest inflation rate in two decades, record debt, massive oil theft that has hit government revenue and widespread insecurity from predecessor Muhammadu Buhari.
He has launched a string of reforms, including the removal of a popular but costly petrol subsidy and of currency controls, but has run into resistance from labour unions, who organised a two-day general strike this week and are planning another.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Nigerian tribunal to rule on presidential vote challenge on Wednesday
AU suspends Gabon’s membership over coup
Reforms are slow in Southern Africa, Fitch tracker shows
Nigeria’s Tinubu swears in 45 ministers
Nigeria’s Tinubu appoints Olawale Edun as finance minister
Ecowas activates standby force for possible intervention in Niger
Nigerian firms post $385m losses on weaker naira
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.