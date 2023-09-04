World / Africa

Egypt buys almost half-a-million tonnes of discounted Russian wheat

Cairo succeeded in negotiating lower prices than those offered in traditional tenders, traders say

04 September 2023 - 08:46 Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A combine harvests wheat in a field in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict near the settlement of Nikolske in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. File photo: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A combine harvests wheat in a field in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict near the settlement of Nikolske in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. File photo: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Cairo — Egypt’s state grains buyer bought about a half-a-million metric tonnes of Russian wheat in a private deal, four traders said, succeeding in negotiating lower prices than those offered in traditional tenders.

One of the world’s biggest importers of wheat, Egypt last year started shifting towards direct purchases instead of tenders after the war in Ukraine disrupted its buying.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) bought about 480,000 metric tonnes of Russian wheat from trading firm Solaris on Friday, at about $270 a tonne on a cost and freight basis (C&F), the traders said.

GASC was not immediately available for comment.

Traders have said the price could possibly be below an unofficial floor set by Russia’s government to control domestic wheat prices.

Other Russian wheat suppliers submitted offers on Friday at a free-on-board price of $265 per metric tonne, believing it to be the set price floor, and a C&F price that exceeded $270 per tonne.

Traders said the price floor is not legally binding but that suppliers are expected to follow instructions from Russia’s agriculture ministry.

There is a lack of clarity in the market about the level of the Russian minimum floor price.

Traders say there are different minimum prices for private sales and sales in public tenders, as well as different prices for sales in each month between September and December and discounts for lower protein wheat grades.

In a tender last week, all Russian suppliers had submitted bids at a price floor set at $270 per metric tonne on an FOB basis, with C&F prices ranging between $286.25 and $291 per metric tonne.

Traders said at the time that this had weighed on Russian wheat’s competitiveness, with GASC buying cheaper Romanian and French wheat instead.

GASC had also privately bought one cargo of Bulgarian wheat at $270 per tonne C&F on Friday.

After the war in Ukraine disrupted the country’s wheat exports, Egypt had been mainly relying on the relatively cheap Russian grain.

Last year Egypt’s supply minister said purchasing directly from suppliers enabled it to negotiate better prices during uncertainty.

The North African country has been suffering from a foreign currency crunch after the Ukraine war delivered a broad shock to its economy, causing it to start deferring wheat payments.

The government recently signed a $500m loan agreement with the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (Adex) to buy imported wheat from UAE-based agribusiness Al Dahra.

Reuters

Putin to meet Erdogan amid push to revive grain deal

Russia discussing separate plan as Turkey and UN seek to renew agreement
World
19 hours ago

Ukraine’s farmers not likely to reduce winter wheat sowing

Higher logistics costs due to the wartime export crisis are seen to have little effect on planning
World
5 days ago

Supermarket boss expects French prices to stay high until 2024

Other European countries take action to help consumers
Companies
4 days ago

‘Farmers still waiting for Brics benefits’

“What are the benefits of us being in Brics if we cannot access the two largest markets in the world?”
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
G20 summit risks sealing global divisions
World
2.
African climate summit opens with focus on ...
World / Africa
3.
Crypto is the new briefcase full of cash for ...
World / Americas
4.
Malaysia drops graft charges against premier ...
World / Asia
5.
Putin to meet Erdogan in Russia over return to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Putin to meet Erdogan amid push to revive grain deal

World / Europe

Ukraine’s farmers not likely to reduce winter wheat sowing

World / Europe

‘Farmers still waiting for Brics benefits’

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.