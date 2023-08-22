Thousands of protesters gather in support of the junta soldiers in Niger’s capital, Niamey, on August 3. Picture: MAHAMADOU HAMIDOU/REUTERS
The AU has suspended Niger from all its activities after the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might legitimise the junta.
The coup in July has caused alarm among Western allies and democratic African states who fear it could allow Islamist groups active in the Sahel region to expand their reach, and give Russia a foothold to increase its influence.
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has been trying to negotiate with the junta but says it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
The AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique on Tuesday that it has noted the decision to activate an Ecowas standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social and security implications of deploying such a force. The resolutions in the statement were adopted at a council meeting held on August 14, it said.
It reiterated calls for the coup leaders to immediately release elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup, and return to their barracks.
The coup leaders have so far resisted pressure to step down and proposed a three-year timeline to organise elections, a plan which Ecowas said on Monday it outright rejected.
The AU said it strongly rejected any external interference in the situation by any actor or country outside Africa, including engagements by private military companies — a likely reference to Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is active in neighbouring Mali.
AU suspends Niger over military coup
Western allies and democratic African states fear the takeover will allow Islamist groups to expand their reach
The AU has suspended Niger from all its activities after the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might legitimise the junta.
The coup in July has caused alarm among Western allies and democratic African states who fear it could allow Islamist groups active in the Sahel region to expand their reach, and give Russia a foothold to increase its influence.
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has been trying to negotiate with the junta but says it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.
The AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique on Tuesday that it has noted the decision to activate an Ecowas standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social and security implications of deploying such a force. The resolutions in the statement were adopted at a council meeting held on August 14, it said.
It reiterated calls for the coup leaders to immediately release elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup, and return to their barracks.
The coup leaders have so far resisted pressure to step down and proposed a three-year timeline to organise elections, a plan which Ecowas said on Monday it outright rejected.
The AU said it strongly rejected any external interference in the situation by any actor or country outside Africa, including engagements by private military companies — a likely reference to Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is active in neighbouring Mali.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.