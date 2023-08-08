World holds thumbs for mediation with Niger before Ecowas meeting

Niamey, Niger — West African countries and global powers are hoping that there is still a window of opportunity for mediation with Niger’s coup leaders before a Thursday summit that could agree on a military intervention to restore democracy.
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has scheduled the summit to discuss its standoff with the Niger junta, which seized power on July 26 and ignored an August 6 deadline to stand down.
The coup leaders have vowed to resist all external pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, after regional bloc Ecowas imposed sanctions and Western allies suspended aid.
The crisis — the seventh power grab in West and Central Africa in three years — has attracted global attention, partly due to Niger’s pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants in the Sahel region and its uranium and oil reser;;.lves that give it economic and strategic importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.
In a sign of the US's interest in restoring the former status quo, US acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland flew to Niamey on Monday. She held “frank and difficult” talks with senior junta officials but said they did not take up US suggestions for restoring democratic order.
Military action plan
The 15-nation Ecowas bloc has taken a harder stance on the Niger coup than it did on previous ones, and its credibility is at stake because it had said it would tolerate no further such overthrows.
Ecowas defence chiefs agreed last Friday on a possible military action plan if detained Bazoum was not released and reinstated, although they said operational decisions would be taken by heads of state.
Any use of force by Ecowas would risk further destabilising one of the world's poorest regions, making such an intervention unlikely, according to risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
“The bloc understands that a military intervention would be very costly, with no guarantee of success over the long-term, and with a significant risk of escalation into a regional war,” its Africa analyst Ben Hunter said in a note.
“It is fundamentally not in the interests of regional states.”
World holds thumbs for mediation with Niger before Ecowas meeting
Coup leaders are resisting external pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, after regional bloc Ecowas imposed sanctions
Niamey, Niger — West African countries and global powers are hoping that there is still a window of opportunity for mediation with Niger’s coup leaders before a Thursday summit that could agree on a military intervention to restore democracy.
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has scheduled the summit to discuss its standoff with the Niger junta, which seized power on July 26 and ignored an August 6 deadline to stand down.
The coup leaders have vowed to resist all external pressure to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, after regional bloc Ecowas imposed sanctions and Western allies suspended aid.
The crisis — the seventh power grab in West and Central Africa in three years — has attracted global attention, partly due to Niger’s pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants in the Sahel region and its uranium and oil reser;;.lves that give it economic and strategic importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.
In a sign of the US's interest in restoring the former status quo, US acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland flew to Niamey on Monday. She held “frank and difficult” talks with senior junta officials but said they did not take up US suggestions for restoring democratic order.
Military action plan
The 15-nation Ecowas bloc has taken a harder stance on the Niger coup than it did on previous ones, and its credibility is at stake because it had said it would tolerate no further such overthrows.
Ecowas defence chiefs agreed last Friday on a possible military action plan if detained Bazoum was not released and reinstated, although they said operational decisions would be taken by heads of state.
Any use of force by Ecowas would risk further destabilising one of the world's poorest regions, making such an intervention unlikely, according to risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
“The bloc understands that a military intervention would be very costly, with no guarantee of success over the long-term, and with a significant risk of escalation into a regional war,” its Africa analyst Ben Hunter said in a note.
“It is fundamentally not in the interests of regional states.”
Reuters
Support for force to reverse Niger coup fades as deadline looms
Airlines forced to divert some African flights as Niger restricts its airspace
A pragmatic stance towards the Niger junta could have serious repercussions for Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Niger junta defiant as West African leaders to meet on next move
EDITORIAL: Quo vadis, the African Union?
Nigerien supporters of military junta march against sanctions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.