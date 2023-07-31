Senegal shuts down opposition party as leader Sonko formally charged

A policeman detains a protester during clashes with supporters of Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, after he was detained in Dakar, Senegal, July 31 2023. Picture: NGOUDA DIONE/REUTERS
Dakar — Senegal’s interior minister on Monday said it had “dissolved” the party of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko for rallying supporters into stoking unrest during violent protests last month, as demonstrators clashed with police in the capital.
It was the latest move in a long running tussle between President Macky Sall’s ruling party and Sonko’s Pastef, supporters of which say that Sall has used trumped up charges to sideline his popular opponent ahead of an election in February.
Pastef officials were not immediately available for comment.
Demonstrators took to the streets of Dakar once again on Monday as Sonko was remanded in custody by a judge on charges that include plotting an insurrection.
Sonko, who denies wrongdoing, was detained last week following a scuffle with security forces stationed outside his home in Dakar. It is not clear if Sonko will remain in jail or when a trial will begin.
"He will spend his first night in prison," his lawyer, Bamba Cisse, said.
Violent riots erupted across Senegal in June and at least 16 people were killed after Sonko was handed a separate two-year prison sentence for immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21. At the time, he called for protesters to take to the streets.
Protesters blocked the highway into Dakar on Monday with burnt tyres and trucks, snarling traffic even before the judge’s ruling and the interior minister’s statement.
Small sporadic groups of protesters clashed with police, who fired teargas. A train service linking Dakar with nearby Diamniadio was suspended.
The government restricted internet access due to the spread of "hateful and subversive messages" on social media.
Reuters
