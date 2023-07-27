Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the Bric bloc in 2009, and SA joined the following year. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Algeria and Egypt want to be part of Brics. Algeria is able to offer the New Development Bank close to $2bn upon admission while the bloc’s discussions around a gold-backed currency has prompted Egypt to request membership. Business Day TV spoke to François Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics Africa for his take on the Brics interest.
WATCH: Algeria and Egypt eye Brics membership
Business Day TV speaks to François Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics Africa
