WATCH: Algeria and Egypt eye Brics membership

Business Day TV speaks to François Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics Africa

27 July 2023 - 17:48
Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the Bric bloc in 2009, and SA joined the following year. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the Bric bloc in 2009, and SA joined the following year. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Algeria and Egypt want to be part of Brics. Algeria is able to offer the New Development Bank close to $2bn upon admission while the bloc’s discussions around a gold-backed currency has prompted Egypt to request membership. Business Day TV spoke to François Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics Africa for his take on the Brics interest.

CHARL ALBERTYN: The R17bn case for Chinese and Indian visa-free access to SA

With a regime under severe strain, business owners and civil society must push for best tourism outcome
Opinion
14 hours ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Today’s Brics could morph into tomorrow’s Briscket

Various factors are shaping new international relations and alliances
Opinion
1 day ago

Russia invites Brics partners to build unit for space station

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, says its new space station will consist of six modules and a service platform
National
3 days ago
Related Articles

LETTER: Brics no help to business

Opinion / Letters

WATCH: SA’s Brics ties must not cost it trade with the West

Economy

Fitch upgrades Brics state Brazil on reform progress

World / Americas

