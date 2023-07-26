World / Africa

Nigerien soldiers block presidential palace

It is not immediately clear if President Mohamed Bazoum is inside

26 July 2023 - 12:02 Moussa Aksar, Boureima Balima and Abdel-Kader Mazou
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE
Niamey, Niger — Some soldiers from Niger’s presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday.

A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace. Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.

An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.

