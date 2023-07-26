Four-week rally underpinned by Opec supply cuts and prospect of China stimulus
Ramokgopa’s statements on the power station simply do not reflect reality
Parliament is a step closer to recommending South Africa’s next public protector.
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Technology group warns of interim headline loss due to associated costs and write-downs
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
Zhou Jiangyong was found guilty of corruption charges relating to $25m in bribes over the course of his career
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s endurance earned her a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the world championships in Japan.
With the car world moving to silent electrics, Jaguar records the F-Type’s sound in the British Library
Niamey, Niger — Some soldiers from Niger’s presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday.
A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace. Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.
An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigerien soldiers block presidential palace
It is not immediately clear if President Mohamed Bazoum is inside
Niamey, Niger — Some soldiers from Niger’s presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday.
A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace. Access to ministries next to the palace had also been blocked, the security sources said.
An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices. It was not immediately clear whether President Mohamed Bazoum was inside.
Reuters
EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war
Ex-Mozambique minister pleads not guilty in US court in $2bn fraud
Nigeria declares emergency to combat food crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war
Sudan war enters 100th day as mediation attempts fail
Uganda president says former DRC leader is working with Islamist rebels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.