AU and Ecowas call for end to ‘treasonous’ attempted coup in Niger

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum speaks in Lagos, Nigeria, May 22 2023. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Niamey — Presidential guards were holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey on Wednesday in what neighbouring countries condemned as an attempted coup, with the UN, US and EU denouncing any attempt to seize power.
West Africa’s main regional and economic bloc Ecowas called on the plotters to free Bazoum. The AU urged the “felon” soldiers involved to return to barracks immediately.
The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, said he was going to Niger late on Wednesday to mediate after meeting with Nigeria’s president and Ecowas leader Bola Tinubu.
“I believe that all means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger, but the ideal would be for everything to be done in peace and harmony,” Talon told reporters in Abuja.
AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday strongly condemned “treasonous” soldiers involved to stop immediately.
The national army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses, Niger's presidency said in a statement.
That statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern West Africa's seventh coup since 2020 could be under way.
“The president of the republic and his family are well,” the presidency said on social media after midday, without providing further details.
Another post which said the presidential guards had started a movement “in vain” was later deleted amid doubts about who was in control. Soldiers had taken control of all roads leading to the national television station.
An adviser to the presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiations were under way between Bazoum's camp and the leaders of the presidential guard. Reuters was unable to corroborate this information.
The rest of Niamey appeared calm, with normal traffic on the road and full internet access.
Jihadist insurgency
A military takeover in the former French colony could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.
Land-locked Niger has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgency but facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso. It is also a key ally of the EU in the fight against irregular migration from Sub-Saharan Africa.
“The EU condemns any attempt to destabilise democracy and threaten the stability of Niger,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post.
France also condemned any attempt to seize power and advised French citizens in Niamey to act with vigilance. The US said it was deeply concerned by developments.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on all actors to exercise restraint, his office said in a statement.
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured. It has also withdrawn special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.
Instability
The US says it has spent about $500m since 2012 to help Niger boost its security. Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country's military.
“Bazoum has been the West’s only hope in the Sahel region. France, the US and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme for Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.
He added that a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.
Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.
A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a “coup belt”.
There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.
On Wednesday morning, military vehicles barred access to the presidential palace in Niamey. Security sources later confirmed that presidential guards were blocking Bazoum inside the building.
Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.
Military action and community engagement have spared Niger from the brunt of the insurgency, which has killed thousands and displaced more than 6-million across the Sahel.
AU and Ecowas call for end to ‘treasonous’ attempted coup in Niger
Niger plays pivotal role in regional fight against jihadist insurgency
Niamey — Presidential guards were holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey on Wednesday in what neighbouring countries condemned as an attempted coup, with the UN, US and EU denouncing any attempt to seize power.
West Africa’s main regional and economic bloc Ecowas called on the plotters to free Bazoum. The AU urged the “felon” soldiers involved to return to barracks immediately.
The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, said he was going to Niger late on Wednesday to mediate after meeting with Nigeria’s president and Ecowas leader Bola Tinubu.
“I believe that all means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger, but the ideal would be for everything to be done in peace and harmony,” Talon told reporters in Abuja.
AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday strongly condemned “treasonous” soldiers involved to stop immediately.
The national army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses, Niger's presidency said in a statement.
That statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern West Africa's seventh coup since 2020 could be under way.
“The president of the republic and his family are well,” the presidency said on social media after midday, without providing further details.
Another post which said the presidential guards had started a movement “in vain” was later deleted amid doubts about who was in control. Soldiers had taken control of all roads leading to the national television station.
An adviser to the presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity, said negotiations were under way between Bazoum's camp and the leaders of the presidential guard. Reuters was unable to corroborate this information.
The rest of Niamey appeared calm, with normal traffic on the road and full internet access.
Jihadist insurgency
A military takeover in the former French colony could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.
Land-locked Niger has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgency but facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso. It is also a key ally of the EU in the fight against irregular migration from Sub-Saharan Africa.
“The EU condemns any attempt to destabilise democracy and threaten the stability of Niger,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post.
France also condemned any attempt to seize power and advised French citizens in Niamey to act with vigilance. The US said it was deeply concerned by developments.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called on all actors to exercise restraint, his office said in a statement.
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured. It has also withdrawn special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.
Instability
The US says it has spent about $500m since 2012 to help Niger boost its security. Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country's military.
“Bazoum has been the West’s only hope in the Sahel region. France, the US and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme for Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.
He added that a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.
Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.
A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a “coup belt”.
There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.
On Wednesday morning, military vehicles barred access to the presidential palace in Niamey. Security sources later confirmed that presidential guards were blocking Bazoum inside the building.
Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.
Military action and community engagement have spared Niger from the brunt of the insurgency, which has killed thousands and displaced more than 6-million across the Sahel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Soldiers hold Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside residence
Antony Blinken in Niger announces $150m in new aid to Sahel states
Scholz pledges long-term support to Niger in fight against Islamist militants
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.