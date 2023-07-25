EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war

An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Brussels — The EU is setting up a dedicated sanctions framework for Sudan to eventually target the main actors in the war with travel bans and asset and bank account freezes, say informed diplomatic sources.
A proposal document was shared between member states late last week and the details will be discussed incoming weeks, they said. The aim is to finish the framework by September, after which it could be used to compile a list of banned individuals and companies, the sources said.
US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in early May laying groundwork for potential US sanctions.
The EU has already sanctioned entities and individuals linked to Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, including its operations in Sudan and two gold companies.
“Setting up the regime should serve as a deterrent to Sudanese warlords. It’s a last warning,” one of the sources said, adding that the framework would stick to individual targets rather than any sectoral moves.
War broke out in April between the army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, and a paramilitary force led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Hemedti derived his wealth from gold mines in Darfur and his Rapid Support Forces has close links to Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Burhan’s army is supported by Islamist Bashir loyalists.
UN special representative in Sudan Volker Perthes warned in July that the conflict showed no signs of a quick resolution and “risked morphing into an ethnicised civil war”. Diplomatic mediation efforts has failed and ceasefires have been used by both sides to regroup.
Earlier in July, the International Organisation for Migration estimated 3-million people had been displaced by the fighting and more than 700,000 had fled to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Chad. A humanitarian crisis is meanwhile unfolding as aid fails to be disbursed or reach its destinations.
Reuters
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.