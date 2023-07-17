Botswana must diversify, reduce diamond dependency, IMF says
Supply-side structural reforms needed to support economic diversification and increase relative size of private sector
17 July 2023 - 17:25
Botswana, one of Africa’s strongest economies according to the IMF and regularly ranked first among African countries for governance and transparency, will experience a slowing in growth in 2023 reflecting a decline in diamond production and prices as weaker global growth depresses exports.
In its staff mission completed last week, the IMF said it now expects Botswana’s growth to slow from 5.8% in 2022 to 3.8% in 2023, further intensifying the need for the country to diversify its economic growth portfolio and curb its overdependence on diamonds...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now