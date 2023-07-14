WATCH: PwC’s global workforce hopes and fears survey
Business Day TV speaks to Workforce of the Future platform leader at PwC Africa, Marthle du Plessis
14 July 2023 - 17:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT
Recent research conducted by PwC reveals that nearly half of Africa’s workforce feels their skills are not fully utilised, with one-third actively looking for new job opportunities due to financial difficulties.
Furthermore, PwC’s 2023 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey emphasises that a significant 84% of African participants now consider adaptability and flexibility as the key skills for ensuring career stability in the future.
Business day TV unpacked the survey with Workforce of the Future platform leader at PwC Africa, Marthle du Plessis.
