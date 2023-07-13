WATCH: Can Zanu-PF win Zimbabwe’s election?

World / Africa

Business Day TV spoke to Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa

13 July 2023 - 17:11
Zimbabweans will head to the polls in August, during a climate of intensified economic hardship largely driven by hyperinflation and currency issues.

Business Day TV spoke to Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa about Zanu-PF’s chances of winning the election amid the current circumstances.

