World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Using free trade to solve Africa’s energy crisis

Business Day TV speaks to Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle

10 July 2023 - 15:20 Business Day TV
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Africa is experiencing an energy crisis and with the Africa Free Trade Agreement eliminating tariffs on most goods, Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle, says we can solve the energy woes using free trade.

Business Day TV spoke to him for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Putin and Prigozhin held talks about armed ...
World / Europe
2.
WATCH: Using free trade to solve Africa’s energy ...
World / Africa
3.
Tourism in Southeast Asian lags as Chinese ...
News
4.
Ukraine’s membership of Nato would threaten ...
World / Europe
5.
Female economists in China who met Janet Yellen ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.