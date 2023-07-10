WATCH: Using free trade to solve Africa’s energy crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle
10 July 2023 - 15:20 Business Day TV
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Africa is experiencing an energy crisis and with the Africa Free Trade Agreement eliminating tariffs on most goods, Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle, says we can solve the energy woes using free trade.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Using free trade to solve Africa’s energy crisis
Business Day TV speaks to Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle
Africa is experiencing an energy crisis and with the Africa Free Trade Agreement eliminating tariffs on most goods, Mervyn Naidoo, CEO of electric equipment supplier ACTOM and chair of the Manufacturing Circle, says we can solve the energy woes using free trade.
Business Day TV spoke to him for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.