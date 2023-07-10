World / Africa

Bola Tinubu elected to chair West Africa bloc Ecowas

Nigeria's president under pressure after court ruling on transparency regarding funds stolen by Abacha

10 July 2023 - 16:49 Felix Onuah
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS

West African regional bloc Ecowas has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chair at a time of deepening insecurity, including military coups and terrorism, in the region.

West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking a backslide of democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its “coup belt” moniker.

Tinubu, who was voted in on Sunday, takes over from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

On Monday, Tinubu called for swift action against terrorism and coups in West Africa.

“On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent action in addressing the challenges. We must use all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he said.

Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace and security and regional economic integration in the 16-member bloc.

A Nigerian court has directed Tinubu’s government to disclose how much in stolen funds it has recovered from late military ruler Sani Abacha and how the money was used, court documents showed on Sunday.

Abacha ruled Africa’s most populous nation and top oil exporter from 1993 until his death in 1998, during which time Transparency International estimated that he took up to $5bn of public money. He was never charged.

A Nigerian rights group asked the high court in the federal capital Abuja to force the government to account for Abacha’s loot since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Over the years, the US, Switzerland and British dependency of Jersey are among those who have returned hundreds of millions of dollars linked to Abacha.

The court ruled that the government should disclose the “exact amount of money stolen by Gen Sani Abacha from Nigeria and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project  brought the challenge.

Nigeria has previously said it would use some of the Abacha funds for infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges.

Tinubu’s spokesperson Dele Alake did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Reuters

CARTOON: Bola Tinubu’s steep road

Friday, June 2 2023
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Looking beyond Nigeria’s flawed election

Bola Tinubu's victory is also a victory for democracy in Africa
Opinion
1 month ago

Bola Tinubu pledges a slew of reforms as he takes the helm in Nigeria

Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Germany sends troops to Australia as Berlin ...
World / Asia
2.
Iran court jails rapper Toomaj for six years for ...
World / Asia
3.
Europe’s 2022 summer heatwaves claimed more than ...
World / Europe
4.
Erdogan ties Sweden’s Nato bid to Turkey’s EU ...
News
5.
Israel expects more protests as bill calling for ...
News

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Take note, Mr President

Opinion / Editorials

Nigeria court blocks unions from striking over removal of petrol subsidy

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.