Bola Tinubu elected to chair West Africa bloc Ecowas
Nigeria's president under pressure after court ruling on transparency regarding funds stolen by Abacha
10 July 2023 - 16:49 Felix Onuah
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
West African regional bloc Ecowas has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chair at a time of deepening insecurity, including military coups and terrorism, in the region.
West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking a backslide of democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its “coup belt” moniker.
Tinubu, who was voted in on Sunday, takes over from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.
On Monday, Tinubu called for swift action against terrorism and coups in West Africa.
“On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent action in addressing the challenges. We must use all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he said.
Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace and security and regional economic integration in the 16-member bloc.
A Nigerian court has directed Tinubu’s government to disclose how much in stolen funds it has recovered from late military ruler Sani Abacha and how the money was used, court documents showed on Sunday.
Abacha ruled Africa’s most populous nation and top oil exporter from 1993 until his death in 1998, during which time Transparency International estimated that he took up to $5bn of public money. He was never charged.
A Nigerian rights group asked the high court in the federal capital Abuja to force the government to account for Abacha’s loot since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.
Over the years, the US, Switzerland and British dependency of Jersey are among those who have returned hundreds of millions of dollars linked to Abacha.
The court ruled that the government should disclose the “exact amount of money stolen by Gen Sani Abacha from Nigeria and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.”
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project brought the challenge.
Nigeria has previously said it would use some of the Abacha funds for infrastructure projects, including roads and bridges.
Tinubu’s spokesperson Dele Alake did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.
Reuters
CARTOON: Bola Tinubu’s steep road
EDITORIAL: Looking beyond Nigeria’s flawed election
Bola Tinubu pledges a slew of reforms as he takes the helm in Nigeria
