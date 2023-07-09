Air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman kills 22, says health ministry
The fighting is threatening to drag the country into a wider civil war
09 July 2023 - 18:26 Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nafisa Eltahir
Smoke rises in Omdurman during clashes in April. The health ministry says an army air strike at the weekend killed 22. Picture: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS
Cairo — At least 22 people were killed and scores injured in an air strike by Sudan’s army on western Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Saturday, as the war between the country’s military factions entered its 12th week.
While the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) quickly dominated the capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri after fighting broke out on April 15, the army has launched air and artillery strikes.
The fighting, for which no mediation efforts have succeeded thus far, threatens to drag the country into a wider civil war, drawing in other internal and external actors in the east African nation that lies between the Horn of Africa, Sahel and the Red Sea.
Tensions between both sides had grown in the months leading up to the war over the chain of command and integration of their forces under a new transition to democracy.
The federal health ministry said at least 1,133 people have been killed in the fighting which has flared in the capital and the Kordofan and Darfur regions, sparking ethnic violence in west Darfur state.
More than 2.9-million people have been uprooted, including nearly 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.
It has also caused “alarming numbers” of rape and abduction of women and girls, according to aid agencies.
Fighting has focused on Omdurman in recent days, as the western part of the city is a supply route for the RSF to bring reinforcements in from Darfur, its power base.
Strikes, including overnight on Friday, have also centred on the country’s state broadcasting complex in eastern Omdurman. Other overnight strikes hit southern and eastern Khartoum.
The army said in a post on Facebook that special forces had killed 20 “rebel soldiers” and destroyed their weaponry.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the air strike on Saturday, according to a statement released by a spokesperson early on Sunday.
The secretary-general is also appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Sudan’s Darfur region, according to the statement released by Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson.
“He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing,” it added.
Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival RSF to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.
Reuters
