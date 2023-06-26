World / Africa

Sierra Leone opposition claims intimidation as votes counted

President Julius Maada Bio leads the presidential election with 60% of votes counted

26 June 2023 - 18:32 Cooper Inveen and Umaru Fofana
Election workers count ballots at a polling station in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24 2023. Picture: COOPER INVEEN/REUTERS
Freetown — Provisional results from Sierra Leone’s presidential election showed that President Julius Maada Bio was leading the presidential election with 60% of votes counted, the West African country’s electoral commission said on Monday.

Bio is running for a second term against 12 opponents. His biggest rival is All People’s Congress’ (APC) candidate Samura Kamara, who narrowly lost to Bio in the 2018 election.

A provisional results sheet showed Bio had received more than 1-million votes so far, compared with just under 800,000 for Kamara. Final verified results will be announced within the next 48 hours, the commission said.

The election has been tense. The APC said their election representatives were attacked and intimidated in three districts on election day. The election commission on Sunday outlined several instances where officials were beaten or intimidated.

A woman was found severely wounded and without a pulse at the APC’s headquarters in Freetown on Sunday after police surrounded the building during a post-election news conference, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Police had fired teargas after the crowd turned rowdy, police said. They did not comment on what happened to the woman. 

The EU’s election observation mission said it was concerned about the “highly polarised political environment”, and called for transparent vote-counting to build trust in the election process. The Carter Centre, a US-based election monitoring group, flagged reports “indicating a lack of transparency during parts of the tabulation process”.

Sierra Leone’s electoral commission said it would respond later.

Schools, offices and most shops were closed in Freetown on Monday amid fear of more unrest. Bio and Kamara have called for calm. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

