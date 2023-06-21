World / Africa

Violence breaks out in Sierra Leone ahead of presidential election

21 June 2023 - 20:52 Umaru Fofana
People hold signs asking for a recount and credible elections, near the high court in Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 26 2018. Picture: OLIVIA ACLAND/REUTERS
People hold signs asking for a recount and credible elections, near the high court in Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 26 2018. Picture: OLIVIA ACLAND/REUTERS

Freetown — Violence broke out around Sierra Leone’s main opposition party headquarters on Wednesday, killing at least one person, days before an election in which President Julius Maada Bio is seeking a second and final term.

Sidi Yahya Tunis, a spokesperson for the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) said one of its supporters was killed by police. A police spokesperson declined to comment, saying there would be a news conference later.

“We had asked our supporters to converge at our party headquarters. When they started coming the police advanced and tried to disperse them,” said Tunis.

Videos shared on Twitter showed civilians carrying an unconscious man, who appeared to have been shot in the neck. Reuters has not verified the footage.

A mortuary in the city centre of the capital Freetown said it had picked up one body from the area with gunshot wounds. There have been concerns of unrest in the run-up to the poll, similar to deadly antigovernment protests that broke out last August. But in a Tuesday evening address to the nation, Bio had pledged to act decisively against any violence.

Britain, the US, Ireland, Germany, France and other EU stateson Wednesday noted reports of election-related violence in a joint statement and urged all sides to remain peaceful.

About 3.4-million Sierra Leoneans are expected to vote on Saturday in the fifth presidential election since the end of a 1991-2002 civil war in which more than 50,000 were killed, hundreds maimed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The poll comes against a backdrop of frustrations over growing economic hardship in one of the world's poorest countries.

Bio, 59, is seen as the front-runner among 13 presidential candidates. His main challenger is the APC’s Samura Kamara, who came a close second in the last election in 2018.

On the campaign trail, Kamara’s party has criticised Bio’s handling of the economy and soaring prices. The ruling party has blamed economic woes on external factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

While campaigning was generally peaceful until now, the opposition has complained of attacks and harassment in ruling party strongholds in the southeast.

The ruling party has meanwhile complained about attacks on their supporters in southern Pujehun District and in the opposition’s northern stronghold.

Some voters have been alarmed by rhetoric from main parties.

“All I want is peace. I am scared by the high level of hatred I see being exhibited on social media by political extremists on both sides,” said a student at the University of Sierra Leone, who requested to remain anonymous.

Voters will also elect MPs and local councillors across the West African state.

Reuters 

Parents give DNA to help identify massacre victims in Uganda

Authorities say the attackers were an Islamic State-affiliated group
World
1 day ago

Ghana seeks to exempt Afrexim loans from restructuring

West African country aims to reduce its debt repayments by $10.5bn over next three years
World
1 day ago

Uganda questions 20 people after murder of nearly 40 students by Islamist group

The ADF torched a dormitory that housed boys and entered another where girls resided and begun cutting victims using machetes
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian soldier rewarded for destroying Leopard ...
World / Europe
2.
Rescue teams race to find Titanic tourist sub
World
3.
US ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s plans to open ...
World / Americas
4.
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on ...
World / Europe
5.
Noises heard in Titanic submersible but race to ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UN warns on upsurge in violence in eastern DRC

News

Ceasefire shattered: Khartoum erupts in clashes

World / Africa

Uganda school attack: UN experts say ADF funded by Islamic State via SA and ...

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.