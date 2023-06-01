Senegal’s top opposition politician gets prison sentence

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The implications of National Health Insurance are clear, given the track record of state-owned enterprises
President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to send ministerial envoys to G7 countries to explain SA's nonaligned position on the Russia-Ukraine war
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
Meta Platforms-owned messenger app is the latest to face penalties for failing to remove info prohibited by Moscow
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
Beijing urged to adopt statutory quotas and a gender parity system
Aston Martin driver and Max Verstappen ready for Barcelona battle
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Dakar — A court in Senegal on Thursday acquitted leading opposition politician Ousmane Sonko of rape and making death threats but sentenced him to two years in jail for corrupting youth, jeopardising his chances of running for president in 2024.
Sonko was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and making death threats against her. He denies wrongdoing and boycotted court proceedings.
“With this sentence Sonko cannot be a candidate,” said one of his lawyers, Bamba Cisse. Senegal’s electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a crime from seeking political office.
The case has triggered violent street protests in the West African country with Sonko’s supporters denouncing the charges against him as politically motivated, which the government and the justice system deny.
Corrupting youth is a criminal offence in Senegal, described in the penal code as immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21. Sonko’s accuser was 20 at the time of the events she alleged took place.
“It is still an abuse towards a young girl,” said one of her lawyers, El Hadj Diouf, adding he was satisfied with the verdict. His client will decide whether to appeal against the acquittals, he said.
Separately, Sonko is appealing against a six-month suspended prison sentence for libel. The implications of that case for his presidential bid are not yet clear.
A former tax inspector who came third in the last election, Sonko has tapped into frustrations with President Macky Sall that have grown since he was first elected in 2012.
Critics say Sall has failed to create jobs and has stifled opposition criticism amid rumours he may seek to bypass presidential term limits and run again next year. Sall has neither confirmed nor denied this.
Sonko has garnered strong support among disaffected urban youth, many of whom have responded to his calls to take to the streets to protest against his judicial problems, prompting riot police crackdowns that have led to deaths.
Demonstrations are not uncommon in Senegal and typically increase around elections. But Sall’s second term has been particularly turbulent for a country usually viewed as one of West Africa’s strongest democracies.
Sall on Wednesday said he would not stand idle in the face of “certain actors who have chosen to destroy the country”.
“Those who shoot and kill are not our security forces,” he said after promising free and transparent elections.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Senegal’s top opposition politician gets prison sentence
He is acquitted of rape, but conviction for corrupting youth ruins his chance of running for president
Dakar — A court in Senegal on Thursday acquitted leading opposition politician Ousmane Sonko of rape and making death threats but sentenced him to two years in jail for corrupting youth, jeopardising his chances of running for president in 2024.
Sonko was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and making death threats against her. He denies wrongdoing and boycotted court proceedings.
“With this sentence Sonko cannot be a candidate,” said one of his lawyers, Bamba Cisse. Senegal’s electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a crime from seeking political office.
The case has triggered violent street protests in the West African country with Sonko’s supporters denouncing the charges against him as politically motivated, which the government and the justice system deny.
Corrupting youth is a criminal offence in Senegal, described in the penal code as immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21. Sonko’s accuser was 20 at the time of the events she alleged took place.
“It is still an abuse towards a young girl,” said one of her lawyers, El Hadj Diouf, adding he was satisfied with the verdict. His client will decide whether to appeal against the acquittals, he said.
Separately, Sonko is appealing against a six-month suspended prison sentence for libel. The implications of that case for his presidential bid are not yet clear.
A former tax inspector who came third in the last election, Sonko has tapped into frustrations with President Macky Sall that have grown since he was first elected in 2012.
Critics say Sall has failed to create jobs and has stifled opposition criticism amid rumours he may seek to bypass presidential term limits and run again next year. Sall has neither confirmed nor denied this.
Sonko has garnered strong support among disaffected urban youth, many of whom have responded to his calls to take to the streets to protest against his judicial problems, prompting riot police crackdowns that have led to deaths.
Demonstrations are not uncommon in Senegal and typically increase around elections. But Sall’s second term has been particularly turbulent for a country usually viewed as one of West Africa’s strongest democracies.
Sall on Wednesday said he would not stand idle in the face of “certain actors who have chosen to destroy the country”.
“Those who shoot and kill are not our security forces,” he said after promising free and transparent elections.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Senegal police fire teargas as protests erupt in Dakar
Senegal President Macky Sall reinstates post of prime minister
Senegal’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.