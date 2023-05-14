World / Africa

Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan’s rivals talk

Shelling struck Bahri and air strikes hit Omdurman early on Sunday

14 May 2023 - 18:05 Mohamed Noureldin
A Sudanese girl who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region moves past makeshift shelters while taking refuge in Borota, Chad, May 13 2023. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
Khartoum — Shelling and air strikes pounded parts of Sudan’s capital on Sunday with little sign that warring military factions are ready to back down in a conflict that has killed hundreds despite ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia.

Khartoum and the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile’s two branches have been the main theatre of conflict, together with western Darfur province, since the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary started fighting a month ago.

Shelling struck Bahri and air strikes hit Omdurman early on Sunday, according to a Reuters reporter and witnesses. Al Arabiya television reported heavy clashes in central Khartoum.

“There were heavy air strikes near us in Saliha that shook the doors of the house,” said Salma Yassin, a teacher in Omdurman.

The fighting has killed hundreds of people, sent 200,000 into neighbouring countries as refugees and displaced another 700,000 inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian catastrophe. It threatens to draw in outside powers and destabilise the region.

The number of people killed in fighting on Friday and Saturday in Geneina, capital of West Darfur, reached more than 100, including the imam of the city’s old mosque, the Darfur Bar Association said.

Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment on Khartoum, Sudan, May 1 2023. Picture: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS
Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment on Khartoum, Sudan, May 1 2023. Picture: MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH/REUTERS

The local rights group blamed the killings, looting and arson in Geneina, where hundreds died in violence in April, on attacks by armed groups on motorbikes and the RSF. The RSF has denied responsibility for the unrest.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, had shared power after a 2021 coup that itself followed a 2019 uprising that ousted veteran Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir. But they fell out over the terms and timing of a planned transition to civilian rule and neither man has shown he is ready for concessions, with the army controlling air power and the RSF dug deep into city districts.

Truce deals have been repeatedly broken, but the US and Saudi Arabia are mediating talks in Jeddah aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire.

“You don’t know how long this war will continue ... the house became unsafe and we don’t have enough money to travel out of Khartoum. Why are we paying the price of Burhan and Hemedti’s war?” said Yassin.

On Thursday the sides agreed a “declaration of principles” to protect civilians and secure humanitarian access, but with Sunday’s discussions due to address monitoring and enforcement mechanisms for that deal, the fighting has not let up.

Reuters

