Kenya launches its first satellite

A SpaceX rocket carrying the satellite took off from the US after three delays due to bad weather

16 April 2023 - 18:12 Agency Staff
A screen shows the launch of Kenya's first operational 3U Earth observation satellite, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 14 2023. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS
A screen shows the launch of Kenya's first operational 3U Earth observation satellite, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 14 2023. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya launched its first operational Earth observation satellite on Saturday on board a SpaceX rocket from the US, a live feed from Elon Musk’s rocket company showed.

The satellite, developed by nine Kenyan engineers, will collect agricultural and environmental data, including on floods, drought and wildfires, that authorities plan to use for disaster management and to combat food insecurity.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Taifa-1 satellite, took off at about 6:48am GMT without incident from Vandenberg Base in California, after three postponements due to bad weather.

“Taifa-1 separation confirmed,” SpaceX said in its broadcast when the satellite was released about an hour and four minutes after the rocket’s launch.

“We have the challenges that have been brought about by climate change, which the satellite, by virtue of being able to capture images (will be able to help monitor)”, said Capt Alloyce Were, an aeronautical engineer and deputy director of Navigation and Positioning at the government-run Kenya Space Agency.

“We can monitor forest changes, we can monitor urbanisation changes.”

The satellite was put together with the help of Bulgarian aerospace company Endurosat at a cost of 50-million Kenyan shillings ($372,000) over two years, the space agency said.

The agency said the satellite would operate for five years and then decay over 20 years, entering the atmosphere and burning out.

The launch rocket had 50 payloads from other countries, including Turkey, under SpaceX’s rideshare programme.

Reuters

