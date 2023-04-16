Kenya launches its first satellite

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Kaizer Chiefs rely on an own goal and yet another penalty for the win
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
Nairobi — Kenya launched its first operational Earth observation satellite on Saturday on board a SpaceX rocket from the US, a live feed from Elon Musk’s rocket company showed.
The satellite, developed by nine Kenyan engineers, will collect agricultural and environmental data, including on floods, drought and wildfires, that authorities plan to use for disaster management and to combat food insecurity.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Taifa-1 satellite, took off at about 6:48am GMT without incident from Vandenberg Base in California, after three postponements due to bad weather.
“Taifa-1 separation confirmed,” SpaceX said in its broadcast when the satellite was released about an hour and four minutes after the rocket’s launch.
“We have the challenges that have been brought about by climate change, which the satellite, by virtue of being able to capture images (will be able to help monitor)”, said Capt Alloyce Were, an aeronautical engineer and deputy director of Navigation and Positioning at the government-run Kenya Space Agency.
“We can monitor forest changes, we can monitor urbanisation changes.”
The satellite was put together with the help of Bulgarian aerospace company Endurosat at a cost of 50-million Kenyan shillings ($372,000) over two years, the space agency said.
The agency said the satellite would operate for five years and then decay over 20 years, entering the atmosphere and burning out.
The launch rocket had 50 payloads from other countries, including Turkey, under SpaceX’s rideshare programme.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya launches its first satellite
A SpaceX rocket carrying the satellite took off from the US after three delays due to bad weather
Nairobi — Kenya launched its first operational Earth observation satellite on Saturday on board a SpaceX rocket from the US, a live feed from Elon Musk’s rocket company showed.
The satellite, developed by nine Kenyan engineers, will collect agricultural and environmental data, including on floods, drought and wildfires, that authorities plan to use for disaster management and to combat food insecurity.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Taifa-1 satellite, took off at about 6:48am GMT without incident from Vandenberg Base in California, after three postponements due to bad weather.
“Taifa-1 separation confirmed,” SpaceX said in its broadcast when the satellite was released about an hour and four minutes after the rocket’s launch.
“We have the challenges that have been brought about by climate change, which the satellite, by virtue of being able to capture images (will be able to help monitor)”, said Capt Alloyce Were, an aeronautical engineer and deputy director of Navigation and Positioning at the government-run Kenya Space Agency.
“We can monitor forest changes, we can monitor urbanisation changes.”
The satellite was put together with the help of Bulgarian aerospace company Endurosat at a cost of 50-million Kenyan shillings ($372,000) over two years, the space agency said.
The agency said the satellite would operate for five years and then decay over 20 years, entering the atmosphere and burning out.
The launch rocket had 50 payloads from other countries, including Turkey, under SpaceX’s rideshare programme.
Reuters
Kenya fails to pay civil servants’ March salaries amid financial strain
Ghana becomes first country to approve new malaria vaccine
SA and Nigeria are slowing Africa’s growth, says World Bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kenya’s foreign reserves plunge as rising import costs drain dollars
Q&A: Netflix bets on local film and TV shows to grow its SA business
Jury out on Nampak’s next move to service debt
XHANTI PAYI: Africa’s sustainability projects help to protect the future
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.