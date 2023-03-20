World / Africa

Kenyan police fire teargas as hundreds protest against president and cost of living

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election

20 March 2023 - 14:46 Humphrey Malalo and Ayenat Mersie
A Riot police officer kicks a teargas canister to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, as they participate in a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
A Riot police officer kicks a teargas canister to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, as they participate in a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Nairobi — Kenyan police fired teargas and arrested several senior opposition politicians on Monday as hundreds of people protested against President William Ruto, the high cost of living, and claims of cheating in 2022’s election.

Raila Odinga, who lost to Ruto in August’s poll, has urged nationwide protests as he attempts to harness dissatisfaction with the president.

The discontented include some of those who voted for Ruto and feel he has not delivered on pledges to help the country’s forgotten “hustlers,” or working-class Kenyans.

Police officers in riot gear fired teargas at hundreds of rock-throwing protesters in the capital Nairobi’s vast Kibera slum, who chanted: “Ruto must go.”

The police also used teargas to disperse demonstrators trying to gather in the central business district, from where Odinga has called for a march towards the president’s State House residence.

In the western city of Kisumu, an Odinga stronghold, police fired barrages of teargas at protesters who had started fires in the road, footage on Citizen TV showed.

At least four MPs were arrested during protests in Nairobi, including the minority leaders of the National Assembly and Senate, Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango said.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said he would have details about the arrests later in the day.

Despite Ruto’s promises to bring down living costs since taking power in September, inflation has remained high in East Africa’s economic powerhouse, rising to 9.2% in February.

Ruto has said his government is laying the foundations of a healthier economy, including by cutting reliance on borrowing.

Odinga, who has lost five presidential elections, has cast the demonstration as an opportunity to protest the August vote, which he says was tainted by fraud.

He challenged the results in the supreme court in 2022, but the court affirmed Ruto’s win and there was little of the violence that marred elections in 2007 and 2017.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
North Korea says it has signed nearly 800,000 to ...
World / Asia
2.
Qatar’s former finance minister faces trial over ...
World / Middle East
3.
Former US Marine pilot may have been tricked into ...
World
4.
Kenyan police fire teargas as hundreds protest ...
World / Africa
5.
Europe’s hopes for busy post-Covid summer dim as ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

African central banks set to lift rates to battle inflation and avoid sell-off ...

News

AI boom a mixed blessing for tech workers in poorer nations

World

Power restored to parts of Kenya after nationwide blackout

National

Kenya’s tourism industry bounces back as earnings rise 83%

World / Africa

East Africa leaders renew demand for ceasefire in eastern DRC

World / Africa

Climate change crippling the poor in their fight against diseases

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.