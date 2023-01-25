World / Africa

Africa is less secure and democratic now than in 2012, finds Mo Ibrahim’s IIAG study

We have started seeing the ‘phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight against,’ the Sudanese-British billionaire says

25 January 2023
Africa must fight against a slide towards strongman authoritarianism that has resulted in a series of military coups and a clampdown on civil society in many countries, Sudanese-British billionaire Mo Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim’s foundation launched its Index of African Governance (IIAG) on Wednesday, which warned that advances in human development and economic opportunities were undermined by worsening security and widespread democratic backsliding.

The study, which measured progress over the past decade on topics ranging from health and education to security and the rule of law, found that overall governance had flatlined since 2019.

Much of Africa, it said, was less safe, secure and democratic now than in 2012.

While many of the external shocks crippling the continent economically and socially in recent years were outside of Africans’ control, in an interview ahead of the report’s release, Ibrahim lamented what he called “an own goal”.

“We did not cause climate change, but we are hit by it. We did not start the war in Ukraine, but we’re hit by that. We did not start Covid-19, but we get hit by that. Then we have bad governance. We’re responsible for it,” he said.

Bright spots, according to data compiled by the foundation, include major progress in infrastructure construction across the continent, improved equality for women, and advances in health, education and environmental sustainability since 2012.

But that period has also witnessed worsening conflicts, particularly in West Africa’s Sahel region, and political instability.

Ibrahim, who made his fortune in African telecommunications, said Africa was being swept up in a global authoritarian revival.

“We had ‘Make America Great Again’. You have Turkey, Hungary, Russia, Syria, China. It’s all around us,” he said.

“We started to see coups d’etat, which we thought was something in the past. We started to see this phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight back against.”

Military officers have seized political control in countries including Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Sudan. Traditional pressure in the form of sanctions and political isolation has largely failed to dislodge them.

But Ibrahim said that, despite what he termed the current “sad place globally” for democratic values, he remained optimistic.

“I put my faith in the young people. Look at those young kids in Sudan,” he said.

“For three years now they’re in streets. They want democracy, freedom, things they’ve never experienced in their lives. When I see those guys, I have hope.” 

Reuters

TERENCE SIBIYA: A just transition is an imperative for Africa

Nedbank is committed to achieving net-zero exposure to all activities related to fossil fuels within two decades
Opinion
1 month ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stop the daydreams about a common African currency

Ideological or revolutionary recitations are not a basis for such a vast undertaking
Opinion
9 hours ago

Value of M&A in Sub-Saharan Africa plunges after record 2021

Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global  uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Companies
1 week ago
