World / Africa

Senegal’s Institut Pasteur to get $50m to lift Africa’s vaccine capacity

Headquartered in Norway, Cepi is creating a network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries to help lift reserves for future outbreaks and pandemics

19 January 2023 - 17:35 natalie grover and Nellie Peyton
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Johannesburg — The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (Cepi) will invest up to $50m over 10 years to help Senegal's Institut Pasteur expand Africa’s ability to produce vaccines at scale, it said on Thursday.

The deal — which will also reserve capacity to produce vaccines specifically for Global South countries during future outbreaks of disease — will help Africa take charge of its own health security, said Cepi CEO Richard Hatchett.

The funds, which will initially include up to $15m over three years, will support development of the institute’s manufacturing facilities for routine and outbreak vaccinations.

Cepi, a global initiative headquartered in Norway, is creating a network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries to help boost capacity and reserves for future outbreaks and pandemics.

“The facility will ensure regional outbreaks are not neglected by deploying the latest technology for the greatest need,” said Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar, a non-profit foundation in Senegal’s capital.

At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa, like other poorer regions, was left without adequate vaccine supplies, highlighting the need to develop its own production. However, by the time the shots became more widely available, the take-up on the continent was slow, as many were less afraid of the virus and misinformation about vaccines had spread.

Africa’s efforts to expand its own vaccine production capacity were led by SA's Aspen Pharmacare.

The firm was initially contracted by Johnson & Johnson to package the American firm’s Covid-19 vaccine drug substance into final doses and supply it back to J&J. Last March that deal was extended to sell the J&J shot under Aspen's own brand in Africa. But the South African company's expectations of high demand in Africa did not materialise. By August, it had not received a single order for the Covid-19 vaccine and its J&J orders under its previous contract were also “dwindling”, putting at risk its 450-million-dose vaccine production line.

In August, however, a deal was reached to put Aspen's near-idle Covid-19 vaccine production lines to use: a pact was signed with the Serum Institute of India to make and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa.

In December, Cepi and the Gates Foundation invested $30m in Aspen to support the agreement between the African vaccine maker and the Serum Institute.

“I think the system that we had in 2020 produced the only outcome that it could produce,” Hatchett said, referring to the unequal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to the detriment of much of the developing world.

“And if we want to change outcomes in the future, we need to change the system. And one of the most important changes … is to support efforts in Africa and elsewhere to increase their vaccine self sufficiency.” 

Reuters

JAMIE CARR: BioNTech’s cure for the common cynic

The German company soared to prominence during Covid, and now it’s taking on cancer
Opinion
1 week ago

China continues to decline offer of Covid-19 vaccines from US

Worried about the rise of new variants and the impact on China’s economy, the US has repeatedly offered mRNA vaccines and other assistance to ...
News
1 week ago

No need to panic, scientist cautions as borders tighten to travellers from China

Testing before boarding and travel bans are ineffective, says Omicron pioneer Tulio de Oliveira
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Zealand PM announces resignation; will step ...
World / Asia
2.
Defeat of Russia could mean nuclear war, Dmitry ...
World / Europe
3.
Chinese doctors told to avoid writing Covid-19 as ...
World / Asia
4.
Jacinda Ardern’s successor faces big test with ...
World / Asia
5.
China’s shrinking population is bad news for us ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Early data shows potential link between Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine and strokes

News

BioNTech to acquire British AI start-up InstaDeep for about £562m

Companies / Healthcare

Measles surge fuelled by Covid disruption to childhood immunisation programmes

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.