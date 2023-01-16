World / Africa

Burkina Faso accuses suspected jihadists of kidnapping about 50 women

The women were seized while picking wild fruit amid food shortages

16 January 2023 - 17:02 Thiam Ndiaga
A woman pushes a barrel of water on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
A woman pushes a barrel of water on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

Ouagadougou — Suspected jihadists kidnapped about 50 women searching for food in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum, a hotbed of jihadist activity, on January 12 and 13, the government said on Monday.

The mass kidnapping is a first in the insurgency that spread to Burkina Faso from neighbouring Mali in 2015 despite costly international military efforts to contain it.

While Westerners and locals are occasionally captured, women had not previously been abducted in such numbers. Mass kidnappings have been carried out in Nigeria by the separate Boko Haram insurgency there.

Armed men seized the women as they were picking wild fruit outside the village of Liki, about 15km from the town of Aribinda, and then in another location in the same district.

“Searching has started with the aim of finding all these innocent victims safe and sound,” the government said in a statement.

Burkina Faso is one of several countries in West Africa battling a violent insurgency with links to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that has seized large expanses of territory over the past decade.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.7-million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to rising hunger levels, according to the UN.

Relatives said the missing women had started scouring the surrounding bush for food because there was no longer enough to feed their families in the village.

Insurgents have blockaded parts of the arid north in recent months, causing acute food shortages, and it has become increasingly dangerous to deliver supplies to trapped citizens.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in September when militants attacked a 150-vehicle convoy taking supplies to the northern town of Djibo, the capital of Soum.

“Women can walk up to 4km (into the bush) to look for food,” said one villager in Aribinda, who did not wish to be named due to security concerns.

The villager added the men were too scared to venture far from their homes for fear of being shot by jihadists. “That is why the women were kidnapped,” the villager said.

Frustrations over the authorities’ failure to restore security and protect civilians were contributing factors to two military coups in Burkina Faso last year.

Reuters 

IMF head confirms Ghana is seeking debt treatment under G20 initiative

Ghana becomes the fourth country to apply to the G20 initiative launched in 2020
World
11 hours ago

Fish farming boosts Kenyans as climate swings hit crops and incomes

Some farmers are discovering that adding the product can help with water storage, make their diets more nutritious, and grow earnings
World
13 hours ago

Several people killed in eastern DRC bomb attack on a church

The attack took place during a Sunday service in the eastern city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Israel’s Cognyte won spyware tender before ...
World
2.
China braces for surging Covid-19 as scores pack ...
World / Asia
3.
At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in ...
World / Asia
4.
IMF head confirms Ghana is seeking debt treatment ...
World / Africa
5.
China reports huge rise in Covid-related deaths ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

France backs Burkina Faso envoy, blames Russian mercenaries as factor in ...

World / Africa

Burkina Faso demands withdrawal of French ambassador

World / Africa

Climate-driven weather disasters across a dozen African countries to worsen in ...

News

Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations

World / Africa

Biden backs AU joining the G20 as permanent member

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.