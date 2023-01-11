DRC beer factory a good news story in province targeted by militias

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Broad body of global work suggests that institutional strength is a fundamental driver of sustained growth
Rovos Rail’s Blue Train is on the list of popular luxury trains for the uber wealthy
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
The departure of Ronaldo and the arrival of coach Ten Hag appear to have freed him to excel
Beni, DRC — Bottles of beer zip along a conveyor belt in a Brasimba factory, which has weathered two deadly Ebola outbreaks and waves of fighting linked to rebel militias active in the nearby forests.
After an initial investment of €125m, beer output at the plant in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Beni more than tripled to 600,000 hectolitres between 2013 and 2021.
Brasimba, which has been controlled by France’s Castel Group since 1995, further expanded production in Beni last year with a second filling line. Along with warehouse expansion, this should help Brasimba manage supply disruptions as the impoverished province grapples with a major offensive by the M23 rebel group.
“The Beni plant has become the hope of this battered region, many people have embraced the project and find it extremely positive to see an international group investing in the region," said Brasimba sales manager Thomas Wybauw.
Workers in high visibility vests load crates onto lorries that will take up to a month to reach their destinations, bumping slowly along the rutted or muddy roads, sometimes having to navigate rebel checkpoints.
"We are unable to access certain areas. We have roads that are sometimes blocked by the poor state of the roads or by the deep insecurity ... this means it takes longer to supply certain zones, or even sometimes prevents it," said Wybauw.
Back in Beni’s bars, there is no beer shortage.
"It’s a source of pride for us to drink beer made in our own country," said Jean-Marc Wisole, savouring his bottle of Doppel Munich, one of nine types of beer produced at the local plant.
Brasimba’s brewery was founded in 1925 and its Beni factory employs about 130 people and a further 180 temporary workers, providing much-needed income in a country where the World Bank estimates 73% of people live on less than $1.90 a day.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DRC beer factory a good news story in province targeted by militias
The Brasimba factory has to manage supply disruptions as the city of Beni grapples with a major offensive by the M23 rebel group
Beni, DRC — Bottles of beer zip along a conveyor belt in a Brasimba factory, which has weathered two deadly Ebola outbreaks and waves of fighting linked to rebel militias active in the nearby forests.
After an initial investment of €125m, beer output at the plant in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Beni more than tripled to 600,000 hectolitres between 2013 and 2021.
Brasimba, which has been controlled by France’s Castel Group since 1995, further expanded production in Beni last year with a second filling line. Along with warehouse expansion, this should help Brasimba manage supply disruptions as the impoverished province grapples with a major offensive by the M23 rebel group.
“The Beni plant has become the hope of this battered region, many people have embraced the project and find it extremely positive to see an international group investing in the region," said Brasimba sales manager Thomas Wybauw.
Workers in high visibility vests load crates onto lorries that will take up to a month to reach their destinations, bumping slowly along the rutted or muddy roads, sometimes having to navigate rebel checkpoints.
"We are unable to access certain areas. We have roads that are sometimes blocked by the poor state of the roads or by the deep insecurity ... this means it takes longer to supply certain zones, or even sometimes prevents it," said Wybauw.
Back in Beni’s bars, there is no beer shortage.
"It’s a source of pride for us to drink beer made in our own country," said Jean-Marc Wisole, savouring his bottle of Doppel Munich, one of nine types of beer produced at the local plant.
Brasimba’s brewery was founded in 1925 and its Beni factory employs about 130 people and a further 180 temporary workers, providing much-needed income in a country where the World Bank estimates 73% of people live on less than $1.90 a day.
Reuters
Ivory Coast soldiers arrive home after months in Malian captivity
Benin votes in election with opposition parties back on the ballot
Gunmen abduct 30 people from train station in southern Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gabon appoints first woman vice-president and new prime minister
SA a drag on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth, World Bank report shows
Zambia extends electricity rationing to mines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.