Ivory Coast soldiers arrive home after months in Malian captivity

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
Abidjan — Forty-six Ivorian soldiers recently pardoned by Mali’s junta flew home to Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport on Saturday after about six months in captivity, state television showed.
Their return signals the apparent resolution of a diplomatic standoff between the West African neighbours that also worsened Mali’s already tense relations with regional powers.
Emerging from the plane, each soldier held a small Ivorian flag and shook hands with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara who was waiting to greet them at the airport.
“Now that this crisis is behind us, we can resume normal relations with the brother country of Mali,” Ouattara said once they were on all on Ivorian soil.
Citing a commitment to peace and dialogue, Mali’s junta late on Friday pardoned the soldiers, who had been sentenced on December 30 to 20 years in prison for allegedly attempting to undermine state security.
They were arrested in July at the airport in Mali’s capital Bamako. At the time the Malian authorities said the troops were acting as mercenaries, while Ivory Coast said they were part of a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.
Mali has grown increasingly isolated since military officers toppled the government in 2020 and failed on election promises, prompting sanctions from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc Ecowas.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ivory Coast soldiers arrive home after months in Malian captivity
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara says normal relations with Mali should resume after the return of 46 soldiers
Abidjan — Forty-six Ivorian soldiers recently pardoned by Mali’s junta flew home to Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport on Saturday after about six months in captivity, state television showed.
Their return signals the apparent resolution of a diplomatic standoff between the West African neighbours that also worsened Mali’s already tense relations with regional powers.
Emerging from the plane, each soldier held a small Ivorian flag and shook hands with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara who was waiting to greet them at the airport.
“Now that this crisis is behind us, we can resume normal relations with the brother country of Mali,” Ouattara said once they were on all on Ivorian soil.
Citing a commitment to peace and dialogue, Mali’s junta late on Friday pardoned the soldiers, who had been sentenced on December 30 to 20 years in prison for allegedly attempting to undermine state security.
They were arrested in July at the airport in Mali’s capital Bamako. At the time the Malian authorities said the troops were acting as mercenaries, while Ivory Coast said they were part of a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.
Mali has grown increasingly isolated since military officers toppled the government in 2020 and failed on election promises, prompting sanctions from West Africa’s main political and economic bloc Ecowas.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of Ukraine’s Bakhmut mines, says US
France backs Burkina Faso envoy, blames Russian mercenaries as factor in ...
Burkina Faso demands withdrawal of French ambassador
Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations
Mali will act in self-defence if France infringes sovereignty
Mali raises death toll in suspected Islamist attack to 42 soldiers
Mali expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesperson over tweets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.