At least 10 die after car bombs destroy houses in Somalia

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Bank announces emergency funds for state-owned oil firm amid calls for greater transparency
Scandalous, Arsenal coach fumes, after Gunners lose their home win clean sheet
Mogadishu — Two car bombs detonated by al-Shabaab militants killed at least 10 people and flattened several houses in central Somalia’s Hiraan region on Wednesday, a government-allied militia and a local elder said.
Al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan in 2022 by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley, but has continued to stage attacks.
“We were awoken this morning by two huge explosions,” Ahmed Nur, a local elder, said. “We have seen many houses levelled to the ground. At least 10 people died including civilians, soldiers and macawisley fighters.”
Farah Abdullahi, a macawisley spokesperson for the local Mahas district, also said the blasts killed at least 10 people. Mahas district commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker.
Al-Shaabab’s media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted “apostate militias and soldiers”.
The insurgents have been under pressure since August when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched a military offensive shortly after coming into office. The government forces and macawisley have received support from US and AU troops.
The government says it has killed hundreds of al-Shabaab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, though different sides often give conflicting accounts of clashes.
Despite the offensive, al-Shabaab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels.
Al-Shabaab’s activities have restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in four decades.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
At least 10 die after car bombs destroy houses in Somalia
Al-Shabaab attack the latest in its campaign against ‘apostate’ soldiers and militia
Mogadishu — Two car bombs detonated by al-Shabaab militants killed at least 10 people and flattened several houses in central Somalia’s Hiraan region on Wednesday, a government-allied militia and a local elder said.
Al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan in 2022 by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley, but has continued to stage attacks.
“We were awoken this morning by two huge explosions,” Ahmed Nur, a local elder, said. “We have seen many houses levelled to the ground. At least 10 people died including civilians, soldiers and macawisley fighters.”
Farah Abdullahi, a macawisley spokesperson for the local Mahas district, also said the blasts killed at least 10 people. Mahas district commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker.
Al-Shaabab’s media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted “apostate militias and soldiers”.
The insurgents have been under pressure since August when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched a military offensive shortly after coming into office. The government forces and macawisley have received support from US and AU troops.
The government says it has killed hundreds of al-Shabaab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, though different sides often give conflicting accounts of clashes.
Despite the offensive, al-Shabaab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels.
Al-Shabaab’s activities have restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in four decades.
Reuters
Climate-driven weather disasters across a dozen African countries to worsen in 2023
US imposes sanctions on suspected arms traffickers in Somalia
Car bombs at busy Somalian market intersection kill at least 100
IMF likely to release $10m to Somalia due to progress made with reform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Conflict-ravaged Somalia, Ethiopia top aid group’s 2023 watch list
Tanzania lifts six-year ban on political rallies
Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly growth amid drought
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.