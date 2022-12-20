World / Africa

Omar al-Bashir takes full responsibility for coup in Sudan

Former president faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in connection with the 1989 takeover

20 December 2022 - 22:15 Khalid Abdelaziz
Former Sudanese president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in court in Khartoum, Sudan, August 31 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Former Sudanese president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in court in Khartoum, Sudan, August 31 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — Former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir said on Tuesday that he took full responsibility for the events in 1989 that brought him to power, speaking at a trial in which he stands charged with leading a military coup.

If convicted, he could face a death sentence.

Bashir has been jailed since army officers deposed him during an uprising in April 2019, ending his three-decade rule. His legal team has dismissed the trial over the June 30 1989 coup as purely political.

“I assume all responsibility for what took place on June 30,” Bashir, dressed in white robes and appearing in good health, told a court in Khartoum. “I’ve been following the prosecution’s attempts to confirm this charge by presenting videos and witnesses, and I listen and enjoy it,” he said.

Bashir also said civilians who took official positions after he and other officers toppled the government in 1989 were brought in to help Sudan through a difficult period, but had not planned or carried out the coup. “Our concern was not power but rather we needed capabilities and we opened dialogue with all the political forces,” he said, according to comments reported by state news agency Suna.

The trial began in 2020 and is expected to continue at least for several more months. Some defendants who were senior officials under Bashir have denied responsibility.

Bashir was convicted in another trial in December 2019 on illicit finance charges and sentenced to two years in prison. He also faces prosecution over the killing of protesters. He is wanted separately by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

Military leaders staged Sudan’s latest coup in October 2021, ending a power-sharing arrangement agreed to after Bashir’s overthrow. This month the military signed an outline agreement with political parties to launch a new transition.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Australian police search home of SA flying school ...
World / Asia
2.
Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt
World / Africa
3.
First came Covid-19. Now for Avian flu-22.
World
4.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
World / Europe
5.
Russia claims US holds 60 ‘hostages’
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.