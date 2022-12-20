Omar al-Bashir takes full responsibility for coup in Sudan

Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
Court denies bail to four accused of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering
The recommendation may be adopted when the party’s national conference reconvenes in January
Consumer watchdog and US bank reach agreement on illegal fees, interest charges and surprise overdraft costs
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Former president faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in connection with the 1989 takeover
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Khartoum — Former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir said on Tuesday that he took full responsibility for the events in 1989 that brought him to power, speaking at a trial in which he stands charged with leading a military coup.
If convicted, he could face a death sentence.
Bashir has been jailed since army officers deposed him during an uprising in April 2019, ending his three-decade rule. His legal team has dismissed the trial over the June 30 1989 coup as purely political.
“I assume all responsibility for what took place on June 30,” Bashir, dressed in white robes and appearing in good health, told a court in Khartoum. “I’ve been following the prosecution’s attempts to confirm this charge by presenting videos and witnesses, and I listen and enjoy it,” he said.
Bashir also said civilians who took official positions after he and other officers toppled the government in 1989 were brought in to help Sudan through a difficult period, but had not planned or carried out the coup. “Our concern was not power but rather we needed capabilities and we opened dialogue with all the political forces,” he said, according to comments reported by state news agency Suna.
The trial began in 2020 and is expected to continue at least for several more months. Some defendants who were senior officials under Bashir have denied responsibility.
Bashir was convicted in another trial in December 2019 on illicit finance charges and sentenced to two years in prison. He also faces prosecution over the killing of protesters. He is wanted separately by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.
Military leaders staged Sudan’s latest coup in October 2021, ending a power-sharing arrangement agreed to after Bashir’s overthrow. This month the military signed an outline agreement with political parties to launch a new transition.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Omar al-Bashir takes full responsibility for coup in Sudan
Former president faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in connection with the 1989 takeover
Khartoum — Former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir said on Tuesday that he took full responsibility for the events in 1989 that brought him to power, speaking at a trial in which he stands charged with leading a military coup.
If convicted, he could face a death sentence.
Bashir has been jailed since army officers deposed him during an uprising in April 2019, ending his three-decade rule. His legal team has dismissed the trial over the June 30 1989 coup as purely political.
“I assume all responsibility for what took place on June 30,” Bashir, dressed in white robes and appearing in good health, told a court in Khartoum. “I’ve been following the prosecution’s attempts to confirm this charge by presenting videos and witnesses, and I listen and enjoy it,” he said.
Bashir also said civilians who took official positions after he and other officers toppled the government in 1989 were brought in to help Sudan through a difficult period, but had not planned or carried out the coup. “Our concern was not power but rather we needed capabilities and we opened dialogue with all the political forces,” he said, according to comments reported by state news agency Suna.
The trial began in 2020 and is expected to continue at least for several more months. Some defendants who were senior officials under Bashir have denied responsibility.
Bashir was convicted in another trial in December 2019 on illicit finance charges and sentenced to two years in prison. He also faces prosecution over the killing of protesters. He is wanted separately by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.
Military leaders staged Sudan’s latest coup in October 2021, ending a power-sharing arrangement agreed to after Bashir’s overthrow. This month the military signed an outline agreement with political parties to launch a new transition.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.