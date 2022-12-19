Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt

The banks index performs particularly well, gaining the most in a day since May
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail
Transport minister will move to Luthuli House and the president is expected to reshuffle to reflect the new ANC leadership
This could help new anchor shareholder GMB Liquidity Corporation fortify its already dominant position
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
Bondholders caught by surprise because the nation is trying to get an IMF loan across the line
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Ghana has suspended interest payments on its external debt, catching bondholders by surprise ahead of restructuring talks aimed at unlocking an IMF bailout.
The West African nation on Monday suspended payments on $13bn of Eurobonds, as well as commercial loans and most bilateral obligations pending an agreement with creditors, the ministry of finance said in an emailed statement. The unilateral move stands to complicate negotiations with creditors that were set to start formally within days.
Ghana’s international bonds fell, though the currency advanced after the announcement. The nation secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF last week for a $3bn three-year extended credit facility. The approval of the arrangement by the IMF executive board is subject to an agreement with external creditors, the Washington-based lender said.
“The market was probably expecting that Ghana would try to avoid an outright default and continue to service debt while the restructuring is negotiated, but clearly that perception of goodwill from the government side was wrong,” said Carlos de Sousa, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, which holds Ghana bonds. “It does change the perception about how market-friendly the restructuring negotiations will be.”
Distressed debt
Ghana’s bonds due 2032 fell 2.3c on the dollar to 32.9c by 1.15pm in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The extra yield investors demand to hold the sovereign bonds over US treasuries rose by 150 basis points on Monday to 30 percentage points, according to JPMorgan Chase data, well above the threshold for debt to be considered distressed.
The Trade Association for the Emerging Markets, known as EMTA, on Monday recommended all trades of Ghana’s sovereign bonds entered into on or after December 19 should trade “flat” unless otherwise agreed.
The government had “conversations” with international bondholders and their advisers and would start official talks “in the next few days”, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in an interview Friday.
“We would like to certainly go to the IMF board as soon as possible,” he said. “Within the negotiating space is an understanding that an orderly process is what is good for all of us. And so my suspicion is that we’ll get to a good discussion and announce the measures before the end of this year.”
Ghana earlier this month announced a voluntary domestic debt-exchange programme for its local bonds that involved interest losses for holders. With investors slow to sign onto the programme, the government was compelled to extend the deadline a second time to December 30 from December 19.
The government will consider changing the terms during this period to accommodate bondholders, Ofori-Atta said.
Limited resources
Monday’s announcement, which is an interim measure pending agreements with all relevant creditors, was necessary to prevent a further deterioration of Ghana’s fiscal situation, the finance ministry said. Financial resources, including international reserves, are limited and need to be preserved, it added.
But bondholders said the country should have requested a debt-service suspension in talks with investors, rather than suspending payments unilaterally.
“The market thought a restructuring was inevitable, but it was hoping that it would be done on a consensual basis so Ghana would stay current on Eurobond payments while the restructuring parameters were agreed,” said Joe Leadbetter, a London-based credit analyst at Emso Asset Management. “So the decision to unilaterally default, without requesting a debt-service suspension through a consent solicitation, is a surprise.”
Fitch Ratings lowered Ghana’s domestic debt rating to C from CC after the domestic debt-exchange programme started, with plans to cut it again to a default score of RD once the bond swap is completed. S&P Global Ratings slashed the local ratings to selective default, while Moody’s Investors Service also considered the local debt exchange a distressed event that would constitute a default.
Further losses for the nation’s bonds are likely as investors prepare for restructuring talks that may be unfriendly, said Richard Segal, a research analyst at Ambrosia Capital in London. The announcement is “somewhat surprising, as this reduces the prospect of the restructuring being amicable,” he said. “It shouldn’t have a long-term bearing, but it’s clearly negative near term.”
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt
Bondholders caught by surprise because the nation is trying to get an IMF loan across the line
Ghana has suspended interest payments on its external debt, catching bondholders by surprise ahead of restructuring talks aimed at unlocking an IMF bailout.
The West African nation on Monday suspended payments on $13bn of Eurobonds, as well as commercial loans and most bilateral obligations pending an agreement with creditors, the ministry of finance said in an emailed statement. The unilateral move stands to complicate negotiations with creditors that were set to start formally within days.
Ghana’s international bonds fell, though the currency advanced after the announcement. The nation secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF last week for a $3bn three-year extended credit facility. The approval of the arrangement by the IMF executive board is subject to an agreement with external creditors, the Washington-based lender said.
“The market was probably expecting that Ghana would try to avoid an outright default and continue to service debt while the restructuring is negotiated, but clearly that perception of goodwill from the government side was wrong,” said Carlos de Sousa, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, which holds Ghana bonds. “It does change the perception about how market-friendly the restructuring negotiations will be.”
Distressed debt
Ghana’s bonds due 2032 fell 2.3c on the dollar to 32.9c by 1.15pm in New York, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The extra yield investors demand to hold the sovereign bonds over US treasuries rose by 150 basis points on Monday to 30 percentage points, according to JPMorgan Chase data, well above the threshold for debt to be considered distressed.
The Trade Association for the Emerging Markets, known as EMTA, on Monday recommended all trades of Ghana’s sovereign bonds entered into on or after December 19 should trade “flat” unless otherwise agreed.
The government had “conversations” with international bondholders and their advisers and would start official talks “in the next few days”, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in an interview Friday.
“We would like to certainly go to the IMF board as soon as possible,” he said. “Within the negotiating space is an understanding that an orderly process is what is good for all of us. And so my suspicion is that we’ll get to a good discussion and announce the measures before the end of this year.”
Ghana earlier this month announced a voluntary domestic debt-exchange programme for its local bonds that involved interest losses for holders. With investors slow to sign onto the programme, the government was compelled to extend the deadline a second time to December 30 from December 19.
The government will consider changing the terms during this period to accommodate bondholders, Ofori-Atta said.
Limited resources
Monday’s announcement, which is an interim measure pending agreements with all relevant creditors, was necessary to prevent a further deterioration of Ghana’s fiscal situation, the finance ministry said. Financial resources, including international reserves, are limited and need to be preserved, it added.
But bondholders said the country should have requested a debt-service suspension in talks with investors, rather than suspending payments unilaterally.
“The market thought a restructuring was inevitable, but it was hoping that it would be done on a consensual basis so Ghana would stay current on Eurobond payments while the restructuring parameters were agreed,” said Joe Leadbetter, a London-based credit analyst at Emso Asset Management. “So the decision to unilaterally default, without requesting a debt-service suspension through a consent solicitation, is a surprise.”
Fitch Ratings lowered Ghana’s domestic debt rating to C from CC after the domestic debt-exchange programme started, with plans to cut it again to a default score of RD once the bond swap is completed. S&P Global Ratings slashed the local ratings to selective default, while Moody’s Investors Service also considered the local debt exchange a distressed event that would constitute a default.
Further losses for the nation’s bonds are likely as investors prepare for restructuring talks that may be unfriendly, said Richard Segal, a research analyst at Ambrosia Capital in London. The announcement is “somewhat surprising, as this reduces the prospect of the restructuring being amicable,” he said. “It shouldn’t have a long-term bearing, but it’s clearly negative near term.”
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.