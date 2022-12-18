Liberians protest as Weah returns after nearly 50 days abroad

Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says although there's no specific cut-off time, results are expected to come in Sunday
Presidency says Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s 'abuse of legal processes'
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Opposition supporters protest over rising food and fuel prices and President George Weah’s absence since late October
The Aussies defeated the Proteas in the first Test of their three-match series, completing a six-wicket victory in two days
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Paynesville — More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in Liberia's capital at the weekend, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah’s prolonged absence from the country.
Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah’s five years in office, but anger over his government’s management of the economy has grown as Liberians grapple with rising food and fuel prices linked to the Ukraine war and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s rally in Monrovia’s Paynesville district was organised by a coalition of Liberia’s four largest opposition parties, but internal disputes led all but one, the Alternative National Congress (ANC), to pull out at the last minute.
Many of the protesters wore shirts printed with the face of Alexander Cummings, who is challenging Weah for the presidency under the ANC flag ahead of a 2023 election. Some held banners reading “We are tired of suffering”.
"(The government) is unable to create jobs, yet the president abandoned his people,” said Prince Barclay, an electrical engineer who said he was concerned about his children's future prospects.
Weah has been out of the country since the end of October, during which time he visited Qatar to watch his son, Timothy Weah, play for the US team in the World Cup and attended a US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. He is expected back on Monday.
“We expected a lot from this government but they have failed us,” Barclay added.
Lewis Brown, a prominent Liberian politician who served in the cabinets of former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Charles Taylor, was the event’s main organiser.
“Too many people in this country are suffering, cannot pay rent, cannot pay school fees,” Brown said as she addressed the crowd. “People are tired.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liberians protest as Weah returns after nearly 50 days abroad
Paynesville — More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in Liberia's capital at the weekend, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah’s prolonged absence from the country.
Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah’s five years in office, but anger over his government’s management of the economy has grown as Liberians grapple with rising food and fuel prices linked to the Ukraine war and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Saturday’s rally in Monrovia’s Paynesville district was organised by a coalition of Liberia’s four largest opposition parties, but internal disputes led all but one, the Alternative National Congress (ANC), to pull out at the last minute.
Many of the protesters wore shirts printed with the face of Alexander Cummings, who is challenging Weah for the presidency under the ANC flag ahead of a 2023 election. Some held banners reading “We are tired of suffering”.
"(The government) is unable to create jobs, yet the president abandoned his people,” said Prince Barclay, an electrical engineer who said he was concerned about his children's future prospects.
Weah has been out of the country since the end of October, during which time he visited Qatar to watch his son, Timothy Weah, play for the US team in the World Cup and attended a US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. He is expected back on Monday.
“We expected a lot from this government but they have failed us,” Barclay added.
Lewis Brown, a prominent Liberian politician who served in the cabinets of former presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Charles Taylor, was the event’s main organiser.
“Too many people in this country are suffering, cannot pay rent, cannot pay school fees,” Brown said as she addressed the crowd. “People are tired.”
Reuters
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for alleged corruption
Dozens killed in stampede at Liberia church
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for alleged corruption
Dozens killed in stampede at Liberia church
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.