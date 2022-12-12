World / Africa

Guinea’s former military ruler testifies about role in 2009 stadium massacre

Moussa ‘Dadis’ Camara has denied he ordered the attack in which up to 150 people were shot, stabbed or beaten to death

12 December 2022 - 21:24 Saliou Samb
Residents cheer soldiers after the overthrow of the government in Conakry, Guinea. Picture: SOULEYMANE CAMARA/REUTERS
Residents cheer soldiers after the overthrow of the government in Conakry, Guinea. Picture: SOULEYMANE CAMARA/REUTERS

Conakry  —  Guinea’s former military leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara on Monday denied charges that he was responsible for a 2009 stadium massacre, as he took the stand for the first time in a long-awaited trial.

Camara was the ruler of Guinea when more than 150 people were killed during a pro-democracy rally on September 28 2009.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered at a stadium in Conakry to press him not to stand in a presidential election the following year.

Many were shot, stabbed, beaten or crushed in a stampede as security forces fired teargas and charged the stadium. An unknown number of women were also raped, according to human rights groups and survivors.

Camara is among 11 men on trial accused of orchestrating the massacre and facing a series of charges include murder, rape, torture and assault.

His former aide-de-camp, Aboubacar Sidiki Diakite, who is also among the accused, has denied the charges and told the court in October that Camara planned and ordered the violent repression of demonstrators.

Camara has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has previously blamed errant soldiers for the bloodshed.

"The events of September 28 were a cleverly orchestrated plot to remove me (from power)," he said in a rambling statement in which he accused former allies of plotting against him.

He did not go into detail on how the events unfolded.

Guinea is now ruled by another military junta that seized power in a coup last year, ousting former president Alpha Conde.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes
World / Europe
2.
Four charged in European parliament corruption ...
World / Europe
3.
Cyber spies target experts in shaping public ...
World / Asia
4.
Twenty-seven bodies dumped along road in Zambia
World / Africa
5.
China ‘ill-prepared’ as wave of Covid-19 ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Twenty-seven bodies dumped along road in Zambia

World / Africa

Mozambique former president’s son jailed for corruption

World / Africa

Sudan parties sign accord on transition to civilian authority

World / Africa

Pope to visit DRC and South Sudan in early 2023

World / Africa

Senegal MPs brawl after female colleague attacked in parliament

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.