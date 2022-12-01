World / Africa

Senegal MPs brawl after female colleague attacked in parliament

Tensions have grown since legislative elections in July and concern President Macky Sall will seek a third term in 2024

01 December 2022 - 18:53 Ndouda Dione and Diadie Ba
Senegal's President Macky Sall. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Senegal's President Macky Sall. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Dakar —  A violent brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament on Thursday after a male opposition legislator slapped a female colleague in the face amid growing acrimony between ruling and opposition party politicians.

During a budget presentation, opposition MP Massata Samb walked over and slapped Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, setting off a flurry of scuffles.

Gniby threw a chair back at Samb before another MP tackled her to the floor. The session was suspended as lawmakers traded blows, accusations, and insults.

Tensions have grown between ruling and opposition politicians since a July legislative election in which the ruling party lost its comfortable majority, damaged in part by concerns President Macky Sall will seek a third term in 2024.

Sall has refused to state clearly whether he plans to run for a third term, a move the opposition say would be in breach of term limits and of an earlier promise.

Supporters of Sall, 60, argue a constitutional reform reset the clock, allowing him to run again.

Another scuffle broke out in September when parliament convened for the first time after the election as MPs fought over leadership of the house.

Samb on Thursday was addressing the assembly about comments Gniby made over the weekend in which she criticised a spiritual leader opposed to a third Sall term.

“Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader],” said Samb.

Gniby scoffed at his remarks and declared she did not care, after which Samb walked over and hit her.

Footage of the fight has been shared widely on social media, sparking debate about violence against women.

Reuters 

Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports

TransNamib plans to move about 50,000 tonnes of coal a month off trucks and on to trains at Gobabis, a town in eastern Namibia 110km from the ...
World
6 days ago

African finance ministers to meet in Lomé to discuss economic recovery

Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different ...
Economy
3 days ago

Zimbabwe wants to alter terms of $3.5bn deal to compensate white farmers

In terms of the original deal, farmers who were evicted from their land 20 years ago should have received half the money in the first year, followed ...
News
6 days ago

Malawi vice-president arrested over graft allegations

Saulos Chilima was allegedly rewarded for assisting two companies connected to British businessman Zuneth Sattar to be awarded contracts by the ...
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Hungry elephants vs Kenyan farmers — can ...
World / Africa
2.
Indian police barricade Adani port project after ...
World / Asia
3.
Mozambique court starts reading verdict in $2bn ...
World / Africa
4.
Pandemic restrictions force Chinese farmers to ...
World / Asia
5.
Islamic State says its leader killed in Syria
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Landslide kills at least 14 in Cameroon capital

World / Africa

African finance ministers to meet in Lomé to discuss economic recovery

Economy

Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.