Sao Tome foils coup attempt

The National Assembly’s former president, Delfin Neves, was arrested on Friday morning

25 November 2022 - 16:43 Sofia Christensen
Sao Tome — Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa’s regional bloc said on Friday.

The Gulf of Guinea nation’s military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told a media briefing aired on private broadcaster Radio Somos Todos Primos.

“We were targeted by an attempted coup, which began around 12:40am and was completed … shortly after 6am,” he said.

Four attackers were “neutralised” and detained, and the National Assembly’s former president, Delfin Neves, was arrested on Friday morning, Trovoada added.

“Everything indicates [that the coup occurred under] the command of some personalities”, he added.

A former soldier, Arlecio Costa, has also been detained in relation to the coup.

The head of West Africa’s main regional bloc, Ecowas, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, condemned the coup attempt on Friday.

“Sao Tome and Principe is a country considered a model of parliamentary democracy in Africa,” he tweeted.

The former Portuguese colony, located off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa, has been relatively stable since an attempted military coup against the government of President Fradique de Menezes in 2003.

Coup leaders at the time said they tried to topple the regime due to widespread poverty. 

Nigeria’s Borno state calls up reservists after attack leaves at least 10 dead

Borno governor calls for help after Islamic State-aligned group raids town declared safe in May
Kenya slows pace with 50 bps hike in benchmark rate

The hike is the third in 2022 and brings cumulative increases to 175 bps, the most in seven years
Malawi gets IMF food-shock loan

African nation is among 48 countries identified as worst affected by food crisis
