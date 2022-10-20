×

World / Africa

AU condemns crackdown in Chad as three killed in protests

Demonstrators march through N’Djamena demanding faster transition to democratic rule

20 October 2022 - 17:34 Mahamat Ramadane
People walk as they protest in Moundou, Chad, October 20 2022. Picture: HYACINTHE NDOLENODJI/SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS
N’Djamena — A violent crackdown on antigovernment protests in Chad killed at least three people on Thursday, family members and a hospital worker said, prompting a denunciation of the “repression of demonstrations” by the AU.

Demonstrators demanding a faster  transition to democratic rule barricaded roads and torched the party headquarters of the new prime minister as hundreds took to the streets.

The vast, military-run Central African nation has been in crisis since the April 2021 death of president Idriss Deby, who ruled with an iron fist for three decades. Deby was killed while visiting troops fighting rebels.

There has been resistance to a transitional military council headed by Deby’s son, who took power after the president’s death and pushed back elections to October 2024.

Opposition and civil society groups called the protests on Thursday, which would have marked the end of an initially agreed 18-month transition period. The government banned them citing security reasons.

But demonstrators showed up early in the morning, using burning tyres and debris to block roads in the capital.

Police fired teargas and rubber bullets to break up gatherings throughout the city, killing at least three people and wounding several.

Burning tyres form barricades in N'Djamena, Chad, October 20 2022. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA/JUDAALLAHONDOUM/REUTERS
Chadian journalist Oredje Narcisse, who had worked with Reuters in the past, was among the dead, his brother said. He was not on assignment for the news agency when he was shot.

The other confirmed victims were 28-year-old protester Motcho Koumande, shot in the neck, and Chadian musician Ray’s Kim, who died in hospital.

The vice-president of the national pharmacists’ order, Haroun Badawi Badawi Mahamat, appealed for donations on Facebook.

“I firmly condemn the repression of demonstrations that led to deaths in Chad,” AU commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is a former prime minister of Chad, tweeted, calling for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

France

As crowds stormed the streets of N’Djamena waving Chadian flags, some protesters turned to the headquarters of the newly appointed Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo’s National Union for Democracy and Renewal (UNDR) party.

A military patrol drives through Moundou, Chad, October 20 2022. Picture: SOCIAL MEDAI/REUTERS
Kebzabo, a historic opponent of Deby’s regime, was named prime minister last week.

A national unity government was formed on Friday to lead Chad for the next two years until elections. But critics are demanding a swifter return to democracy and a change in government after Deby's long rule.

“Our headquarters were ransacked and then set on fire this morning,” UNDR vice-president Celestin Topona said by telephone.

A spokesman for the government did not respond to a request for comment.

Security forces have cracked down on several civil society and opposition-led protests denouncing the military takeover and France's backing of the transitional government, sometimes causing deaths in the process.

In May, police fired teargas and used water canon to disperse anti-French protests that saw the destruction of French-linked businesses.

France on Thursday condemned the violence and the use of lethal weapons against protesters.

“France has no role in these events, which are strictly a matter of Chad’s internal politics. The false information about an alleged involvement of France has no basis,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters 

US says it is willing to engage with legitimate firms in Zimbabwe

A number of African leaders, including SA’s Naledi Pandor, spoke out against the sanctions at the UN General Assembly in September
World
2 hours ago

Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia’s Ukraine annexation

UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s ‘attempted illegal annexation’ of four regions in Ukraine
World
21 hours ago

Mali will act in self-defence if France infringes sovereignty

Mali says France has violated its airspace and delivered arms to Islamist militants that have been waging an offensive in northern Mali for a decade
World
1 day ago
