World / Africa

Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia’s Ukraine annexation

19 October 2022 - 20:50 Lovasoa Rabary
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina speaks at a climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, November 2 2021. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/REUTERS
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina speaks at a climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, November 2 2021. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/REUTERS

Antananarivo — Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the UN to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president’s office said.

Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.

Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Two senior officials at Rajoelina’s office said minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.

They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, frustrating some Western nations.

Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during the various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of neutrality and non-alignment on the subject.

Randriamandrato declined to comment.

Eighteen of the 35 countries to abstain on last week’s vote were African, including SA. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.

Reuters 

Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine

Beyond much tighter security measures on the ground, it is unclear what the immediate effect of that will be
World
4 hours ago

Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’

The right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni supports Ukraine but her coalition partners do not
News
46 minutes ago

GUY FAULCONBRIDGE: How Russia will follow through on tactical nuclear strike

President Vladimir Putin is the ultimate decision maker when it comes to using nuclear weapons, both strategic and non-strategic
Opinion
2 days ago
