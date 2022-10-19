Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia’s Ukraine annexation

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
The rise of mobile virtual network operators may well hold the key to universal and affordable access to the internet
Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s ‘attempted illegal annexation’ of four regions in Ukraine
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
Antananarivo — Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the UN to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president’s office said.
Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.
Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.
Two senior officials at Rajoelina’s office said minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.
They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, frustrating some Western nations.
Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during the various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of neutrality and non-alignment on the subject.
Randriamandrato declined to comment.
Eighteen of the 35 countries to abstain on last week’s vote were African, including SA. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia’s Ukraine annexation
Antananarivo — Madagascar’s President Andriy Rajoelina has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the UN to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president’s office said.
Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of the four regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognise the move.
Of the 193-member General Assembly, 143 countries voted in support of a resolution that also reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.
Two senior officials at Rajoelina’s office said minister Richard Randriamandrato was sacked for being one of those who voted in support.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has put many African countries in an awkward diplomatic position. Many have a complicated history of relations with the West and the former Soviet Union as well as important economic ties to Russia.
They have largely avoided taking sides over the war, frustrating some Western nations.
Until last week, Madagascar always abstained during the various votes on resolutions related to the crisis in Ukraine. The government spoke of neutrality and non-alignment on the subject.
Randriamandrato declined to comment.
Eighteen of the 35 countries to abstain on last week’s vote were African, including SA. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.
Reuters
Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine
Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’
GUY FAULCONBRIDGE: How Russia will follow through on tactical nuclear strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Neutrality isn’t possible in Russia conflict, Ukraine says
Food piles up in ports as poor countries scramble for dollars
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and accountability: the world is watching SA
UN votes yes to probe alleged human rights abuses in Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.