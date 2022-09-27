World’s rarest zebra die in droves due to drought in Kenya

Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Failure to understand whether they are a reader or listener can have a huge effect on the success of leaders
Decisions already taken by parliament’s home affairs committee on the bill are now up for review in the light of recent public submissions
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Troubled airline said to be unable to sell tickets because lenders are reluctant to allow it to take on any new liabilities
Unexpected decline flies in the face of of government's renergy reforms aimed at encouraging job growth
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
In the Kitenden Conservancy, the stench of rotting animal carcasses is so strong that some tourists have started to wear masks
The pair were perceived to have over-valued themselves at players auction
The popular crossover gets blacked-up style and firmer suspension
Nairobi — Kenya’s worst drought in four decades has killed almost 2% of the world’s rarest zebra in three months, and 25 times more elephants than normal over the same period.
It is starving Kenya’s famed wildlife of normal food sources out in the open and driving them into deadly conflict with people as they roam wider, to the edges of towns and villages, in a desperate search for sustenance.
Without interventions to protect wildlife, or if the approaching rainy season fails again, animals in many parts of the East African country could face an existential crisis, conservationists say.
“It's a serious threat to us,” said Andrew Letura, a monitoring officer at Grevy's Zebra Trust (GZT). Grevy’s zebra, which are larger than a standard plains zebra and have narrower stripes and wider ears, are the rarest in the species: there are 3,000 left in the world, 2,500 of which are in Kenya.
Drought has killed about 40 Grevy’s since June — which is how many would be expected to die over a whole year, said Letura, squinting under the searing sun at Samburu National Reserve in Kenya's arid north.
“If we are losing 40 within three months, what would that mean to the remaining population?”
GZT has begun to feed hay poured over a mix of molasses, salt and calcium, helping to reduce but not eliminate deaths, the trust says.
The situation in southern Kenya is also bleak.
“Rangers have counted eight times as many animals dead or too weak to stand, compared to a normal September. The Amboseli Trust for Elephants have recorded 50 elephants dead or missing,” said Benson Leyian, CEO of Big Life Foundation which works with local landowners to protect conservation areas and open rangelands of the Amboseli Ecosystem.
Stench of dead animals
In the Kitenden Conservancy nearby, the stench of rotting animal carcasses is so strong that some tourists have started to wear protective masks, a ranger there said.
Some wild animals are dying at the hands of people.
“We're seeing a five-fold increase in incidents of people poaching for bushmeat, as compared to other dry seasons,” said Leyian.
Save the Elephants, meanwhile, said it was finding a growing number of elephants killed by guns or spears, but with their tusks intact — a sign that they fell victim to conflict with humans in populated areas, rather than to poaching.
The crisis isn’t attributable to drought alone, experts say. Overgrazing by livestock is depleting rangelands and making it harder for ecosystems to recover from drought, said David Daballen, field operations chief for Save the Elephants.
Even thinking about the possibility of the next rains, which are expected in October-November, failing is frightening, said Letura of GZT. “The situation is already bad. But that would make it a serious crisis,” he said.
“The first words anyone says now is that they are praying for rain.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World’s rarest zebra die in droves due to drought in Kenya
In the Kitenden Conservancy, the stench of rotting animal carcasses is so strong that some tourists have started to wear masks
Nairobi — Kenya’s worst drought in four decades has killed almost 2% of the world’s rarest zebra in three months, and 25 times more elephants than normal over the same period.
It is starving Kenya’s famed wildlife of normal food sources out in the open and driving them into deadly conflict with people as they roam wider, to the edges of towns and villages, in a desperate search for sustenance.
Without interventions to protect wildlife, or if the approaching rainy season fails again, animals in many parts of the East African country could face an existential crisis, conservationists say.
“It's a serious threat to us,” said Andrew Letura, a monitoring officer at Grevy's Zebra Trust (GZT). Grevy’s zebra, which are larger than a standard plains zebra and have narrower stripes and wider ears, are the rarest in the species: there are 3,000 left in the world, 2,500 of which are in Kenya.
Drought has killed about 40 Grevy’s since June — which is how many would be expected to die over a whole year, said Letura, squinting under the searing sun at Samburu National Reserve in Kenya's arid north.
“If we are losing 40 within three months, what would that mean to the remaining population?”
GZT has begun to feed hay poured over a mix of molasses, salt and calcium, helping to reduce but not eliminate deaths, the trust says.
The situation in southern Kenya is also bleak.
“Rangers have counted eight times as many animals dead or too weak to stand, compared to a normal September. The Amboseli Trust for Elephants have recorded 50 elephants dead or missing,” said Benson Leyian, CEO of Big Life Foundation which works with local landowners to protect conservation areas and open rangelands of the Amboseli Ecosystem.
Stench of dead animals
In the Kitenden Conservancy nearby, the stench of rotting animal carcasses is so strong that some tourists have started to wear protective masks, a ranger there said.
Some wild animals are dying at the hands of people.
“We're seeing a five-fold increase in incidents of people poaching for bushmeat, as compared to other dry seasons,” said Leyian.
Save the Elephants, meanwhile, said it was finding a growing number of elephants killed by guns or spears, but with their tusks intact — a sign that they fell victim to conflict with humans in populated areas, rather than to poaching.
The crisis isn’t attributable to drought alone, experts say. Overgrazing by livestock is depleting rangelands and making it harder for ecosystems to recover from drought, said David Daballen, field operations chief for Save the Elephants.
Even thinking about the possibility of the next rains, which are expected in October-November, failing is frightening, said Letura of GZT. “The situation is already bad. But that would make it a serious crisis,” he said.
“The first words anyone says now is that they are praying for rain.”
Reuters
A million close to starvation in ‘hunger hotspots’, says UN
UN warns drought and conflict have ruined Syria’s grain crops
Jobs and corruption are biggest worries for SA youth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.