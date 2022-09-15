×

World / Africa

Covid-19 still a threat given low vaccination rates, says Africa CDC head

The pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent, says Ahmed Ogwell Ouma

15 September 2022 - 23:52 Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian
A medic prepares a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
A medic prepares a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS

The Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

“The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference.

He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic was now in sight.

The Africa CDC director said just over 22% of Africa’s population was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and that his agency would continue pushing to raise that number. “The levels of protection are still relatively low,” he said. 

African countries struggled to secure early supplies of vaccines as rich nations hoarded doses, and more recently hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms.

Ouma said the Africa CDC was focusing on getting as many people on the continent as possible fully vaccinated, not on procuring new vaccines targeting specific variants such as Omicron.

Reuters 

Afrigen in Cape Town aims for Covid-19 vaccine human trials soon

The locally developed shots could end up being made by at least 15 production facilities in low- and middle-income countries around the world
News
2 days ago

Gates worries global health funding may fall

Microsoft co-founder says it is hard to overstate setbacks from pandemic and Ukraine war
World
2 days ago

Fight against killer diseases bounces back but not enough yet

Global fund aims to raise $18bn as it warns world is still fighting HIV/Aids, TB and malaria
World
3 days ago
