×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Burundi votes in new prime minister amid rumours of coup plot

The country has been grappling with shortages of fuel, sugar and other staples for months

08 September 2022 - 19:35 Clement Manirabarusha
President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Picture: EVRARD NGENDAKUMANA/REUTERS
President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Picture: EVRARD NGENDAKUMANA/REUTERS

Bujumbura — Burundi’s parliament on Wednesday swore in a new prime minister a week after President Evariste Ndayishimiye warned that some unnamed people were plotting to overthrow his government.

Parliament said in a tweet that it had unanimously voted to approve Gervais Ndirakobuca, previously minister for security & internal affairs, following his nomination by Ndayishimiye.

Ndirakobuca, who replaces Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, is under EU sanctions for his role in quashing demonstrations during political unrest in 2015. Under the constitution the president holds the country's main executive power.

In 2015, the EU imposed travel curbs and asset freezes on Ndirakobuca and three others after accusing them of engaging in activities undermining democracy ahead of the disputed re-election that year of then president Pierre Nkurunziza.

The central African nation of 11-million people is one of the world's poorest countries and its politics have over the years been marked by widespread human rights violations including killings, disappearances, torture and gang rape of alleged government opponents, according to the UN.

In an audio message that circulated widely in Burundi last week, Ndayishimiye said some people were trying to topple his government and warned them that they would not succeed.

A senior government official who did not wish to be identified told Reuters the voice in the audio was that of the president.

“In the name of God I will defeat them,” the president said in the audio.

In the audio he also accused some people of sabotaging his government by failing to solve a scarcity of key commodities that has fuelled resentment among some Burundians.

Burundi has been grappling with shortages of fuel, sugar and other staples for months.

A Reuters’ call to presidential spokesperson Alain Diomède Nzeyimana to ask whether the recording was of Ndayishimiye went unanswered.

Ndayishimiye, a retired army general, was a close ally of Nkurunziza, who died in 2020. The two fought together in insurgencies in the 1990s under the now ruling party CNDD-FDD (Council for the Defence of Democracy-Force for the Defence of Democracy).

Ndirakobuca, widely known by his nickname Ndakugarika, which means 'I will kill you', is also a veteran of the same wars.

Reuters 

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Farewell to a pan-African peacebuilder and perennial optimist

Nigerian scholar-diplomat Ejeviome Eloho Otobo was deputy director of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office
Opinion
1 month ago

Burundi says 10 AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

Army says 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday’s raid on a military camp in central Somalia
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Landslides kill at least 15 in western Uganda
World / Africa
2.
Cold War allies rekindle ties
World
3.
IMF deal could be turning point for the mess Sri ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia is gaining from war in Ukraine, Putin says
World / Europe
5.
Police left in the dark about motive after ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Gambia health authorities investigate child deaths linked to paracetamol syrup

World / Africa

Landslides kill at least 15 in western Uganda

World / Africa

Angola’s Constitutional Court rejects Unita request to set aside election result

News

At least one person killed in anti-UN protests in eastern DRC

World / Africa

Chad’s heaviest rains in 30 years flood N’Djamena

World / Africa

Ruto’s election win upheld in Kenya’s top court

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.