World / Africa

Ghana hikes interest rate 300 bps at emergency meeting

Central bank increases the benchmark rate to 22% to address the economy’s deterioration amid crippling inflation

17 August 2022 - 23:15 Cooper Inveen and Christian Akorlie
Picture: 123RF/ANTON IVANOV
Picture: 123RF/ANTON IVANOV

Accra — Ghana’s central bank on Wednesday delivered its biggest rate hike since 2002, a 300 basis point (bps) increase to 22%, at an emergency meeting to address the economy’s deterioration amid crippling inflation.

The hike comes just three weeks after it kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 19% and said it was pausing to observe the impact of a series of record-breaking hikes.

It had been due to meet again in late September, but on Monday it said an emergency meeting was needed.

Ghana’s cedi currency has continued its steep decline since the July monetary policy meeting, losing more than 6% against the dollar on Wednesday alone, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. That brought total losses for 2022 to close to 39%.

Meanwhile, consumer inflation rose further to 31.7% annually in July, its highest since late 2003, and the government’s top statistician warned it was not possible to say whether inflation had peaked.

The conditions have sparked street demonstrations against economic hardship. In July, hundreds of demonstrators in Ghana’s capital Accra protested against fuel price hikes, a tax on electronic payments and other levies.

“The committee took note of the increase in inflation in the month of July and heightened pressures in (the) foreign exchange market,” the Bank of Ghana’s monetary policy committee said in a statement.

“Considering the risks to the inflation outlook, the committee decided on a 300 basis points increase,” it said, adding that it would also raise the primary reserve requirement of banks from 12% to 15% in a phased manner.

The committee partially blamed Ghana’s current economic woes on external factors including a strong dollar and tighter global financial conditions.

It said revenue generation had been a challenge this year for the government and that without access to international capital markets, a central bank overdraft had helped to fill the gap.

Ghana is in the early stages of negotiating a support deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after initially saying it would not turn to the fund for help.

The hike could help show Ghana is committed to reaching a deal with the IMF, said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

“While a higher policy rate alone may not be sufficient to stabilise the currency in the very near term, it will at least provide reassurance on the seriousness of Ghana’s negotiations with the IMF,” she said.

Reuters 

Rwanda hikes interest rate by most since 2009 to tame inflation

The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%
News
6 days ago

Ugandan shilling gets a boost from emergency rate hike

Central bank increases its benchmark rate to the highest since April 2020 as the East African country’s inflation outlook worsens
News
1 month ago

Zimbabwe's central bank pushes rates to 200%

If the increase in inflation is not controlled, it will ‘reverse the significant economic gains achieved over the past two years’, the governor says
News
1 month ago

Kenya raises interest rate for first time in seven years

The move, to anchor inflation expectations as concerns about commodity prices build, was unexpected
News
2 months ago
