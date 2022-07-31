×

World / Africa

Zambia’s creditors including China give assurances to unlock $1.4bn IMF support

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva welcomes pledge by creditor committee as ‘clearing the way’ for programme

31 July 2022 - 21:57 Gayatri Suroyo and Rachel Savage
Zambia kwacha notes. Picture: 123RF/JOHAN10
Jakarta/London  — Zambia’s creditors including China have pledged to negotiate a restructuring of the country’s debts, in  a move International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva welcomed as “clearing the way” for a $1.4bn programme.

The creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, said in a statement released by G20 chair Indonesia on Saturday that it supported Zambia’s “envisaged IMF upper credit tranche programme and its swift adoption by the IMF executive board”.

In 2020, Zambia became the first African country in the pandemic era to default. The restructuring of its external debt, which amounted to more than $17bn at the end of 2021, is seen by many analysts as a test case.

“Very pleased the official creditor committee for Zambia has provided its financial assurances clearing the way for a fund programme,” Georgieva said in a tweet.

“The delivery of these financing assurances will enable the IMF executive board to consider approval of a Fund-supported programme for Zambia and unlock much needed financing from Zambia’s development partners,” Georgieva said in a statement released by the IMF after her tweet.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $1.4bn three-year extended credit facility in December, conditional upon its ability to reduce debt to levels the IMF deems sustainable.

Zambia’s government welcomed the creditors’ pledge and its unlocking of IMF support.

“Zambia remains committed to implementing the much needed economic reforms, being transparent about our debt and ensuring fair and equitable treatment of our creditors,” finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said.

On Friday, the finance ministry said it was cancelling $2bn in undisbursed loans.

Zambia’s creditor committee said that the restructuring terms would be finalised in a memorandum of understanding, without providing further details.

It also called on private creditors to “commit without delay” to negotiating debt relief on terms at least as favourable.

The World Bank echoed those comments, with its president David Malpass stating: “I urge official bilateral and private sector creditors to participate on comparable terms, granting Zambia a substantial net-present-value reduction in debt.”

Kevin Daly, who chairs a committee of holders of Zambia’s eurobonds, welcomed the bilateral creditors’ statement, but repeated a call to be given access to the IMF’s Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), which forms the basis of negotiations.

“That’s where you could have delays with the restructuring, if all of a sudden we get the DSA and ... (it) is just way too conservative, in terms of the forecasts,” Daly said.

The first bilateral creditor meeting was held in June, after Zambia’s government complained of delays to the restructuring. Talks are taking place under the Common Framework, a debt relief process launched by the G20 major economies in 2020 that has been criticised by some for being slow to yield results.

“This shows the potential of the #G20CommonFramework for debt treatment to deliver for countries committed to dealing with their debt problems,” Georgieva said in the tweet.

Reuters 

