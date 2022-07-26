Macron pledges food production support as he mends fences with Cameroon’s Biya

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s head of FX execution, Matete Thulare
Tunisia, one of only two lighthouses of evolving democracy in North Africa, is suffering reversals
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Business Day TV speaks to Zikalala after the producer reported interim profit plunged by 50%
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Macron meets 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
The KR is the most unique of Shelbys in SA because of its power and limited numbers
Yaounde — French President Emmanuel Macron described the global food disruption as one of Russia’s “weapons of war” during a visit to Cameroon on Tuesday, dismissing suggestions Western sanctions were to blame.
Cameroon, like many developing countries, is grappling with sharp increases in prices for oil, fertiliser and foodstuffs. Severe fuel shortages hit the capital Yaounde last week leading to long queues at petrol stations.
Macron is on a three-leg tour of Africa, a trip meant to strengthen political ties with the continent and help boost agricultural production amid the growing food insecurity linked to the war in Ukraine.
African governments have largely avoided taking sides and refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions.
At the same time, anti-French sentiment is rising in France's former West African colonies, where security concerns following a string of coups are stoking frustration and swinging public opinion in favour of Russia.
“We are blamed by some who say that European sanctions (on Russia) is the cause of the world food crisis, including in Africa. It is totally false,” Macron said during a meeting with the French community in Cameroon.
“Food, like energy have become Russian weapons of war.... We must help the African continent to produce more for itself,” Macron said.
Many African nations are dependent on Russian grain and energy, but they also buy Ukrainian grain that has been disrupted by the conflict.
Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.
Cameroon, a mineral-rich central African nation, is a major food producer for the region and Macron’s delegation will seek investment opportunities in the agricultural sector through a Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission initiative launched in March with the AU to boost food production.
Macron’s met 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years. The meeting comes after a period of strained relations following Macron’s comments in 2020 that he will put “maximum pressure on Paul Biya” to put an end to human rights violations in the country.
The government denied the allegations at the time.
Asked during their news conference if he planned to seek another term in 2025, Biya said his decision to “seek another or return to his village” would be known at the end of this term.
The trip — Macron’s first in Africa since his re-election in April — coincides with visits by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer to different countries across the continent.
Macron heads to Benin on Wednesday and Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Macron pledges food production support as he mends fences with Cameroon’s Biya
The French president's three-state Africa tour coincides with one by Russia's foreign minister
Yaounde — French President Emmanuel Macron described the global food disruption as one of Russia’s “weapons of war” during a visit to Cameroon on Tuesday, dismissing suggestions Western sanctions were to blame.
Cameroon, like many developing countries, is grappling with sharp increases in prices for oil, fertiliser and foodstuffs. Severe fuel shortages hit the capital Yaounde last week leading to long queues at petrol stations.
Macron is on a three-leg tour of Africa, a trip meant to strengthen political ties with the continent and help boost agricultural production amid the growing food insecurity linked to the war in Ukraine.
African governments have largely avoided taking sides and refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions.
At the same time, anti-French sentiment is rising in France's former West African colonies, where security concerns following a string of coups are stoking frustration and swinging public opinion in favour of Russia.
“We are blamed by some who say that European sanctions (on Russia) is the cause of the world food crisis, including in Africa. It is totally false,” Macron said during a meeting with the French community in Cameroon.
“Food, like energy have become Russian weapons of war.... We must help the African continent to produce more for itself,” Macron said.
Many African nations are dependent on Russian grain and energy, but they also buy Ukrainian grain that has been disrupted by the conflict.
Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.
Cameroon, a mineral-rich central African nation, is a major food producer for the region and Macron’s delegation will seek investment opportunities in the agricultural sector through a Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission initiative launched in March with the AU to boost food production.
Macron’s met 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years. The meeting comes after a period of strained relations following Macron’s comments in 2020 that he will put “maximum pressure on Paul Biya” to put an end to human rights violations in the country.
The government denied the allegations at the time.
Asked during their news conference if he planned to seek another term in 2025, Biya said his decision to “seek another or return to his village” would be known at the end of this term.
The trip — Macron’s first in Africa since his re-election in April — coincides with visits by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer to different countries across the continent.
Macron heads to Benin on Wednesday and Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.
Reuters
Museveni seeks spy satellite and nuclear power plant from Russia
Lavrov visits Egypt at start of Africa tour amid Ukraine war
Putin’s disinformation drive over food crisis in Africa alarms Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.