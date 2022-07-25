×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Uganda police crack down on protests over soaring cost of fuel

Price of fuel in the East African country has almost doubled since January

25 July 2022 - 20:19 Elias Biryabarema
Ugandan police officers detain students protesting against rising prices, in Kampala, Uganda, May 5 2022. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS
Ugandan police officers detain students protesting against rising prices, in Kampala, Uganda, May 5 2022. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

Kampala — Police arrested more than 40 people in Uganda on Monday as security forces used teargas and “other tactics” to quell a large protest against sky-high fuel prices, a police spokesperson said.

Unrest has hit different parts of the East African country against soaring prices of consumer goods that have squeezed businesses and upended livelihoods. The cost of fuel in Uganda has almost doubled since the start of the year.

Early on Monday protesters began erecting barriers and burning tyres on a highway connecting Jinja, an industrial town in eastern Uganda, and another nearby town, said police spokesperson James Mubi.

TV footage of the riot showed clouds of teargas from exploding canisters fired by police, while security personnel including police and soldiers chased stone-throwing youths and beat them with truncheons.

“It wasn’t a protest, the youths were instead robbing others, damaging properties, blocking roads, smashing vehicles, burning tyres,” Mubi said. 

Forty-one protesters have been detained and will be charged with inciting violence, robbery, malicious damage, taking part in unlawful assembly and being a public nuisance, he said.

Uganda’s opposition and many citizens have been calling for tax cuts to offset inflation, but President Yoweri Museveni has refused, blaming high prices for items such as cooking oil, fuel and wheat on the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A popular opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, has been jailed twice in recent months as he sought to galvanise mass protests against what he said is a government failure to tame inflation.

Reuters  

Lavrov visits Egypt at start of Africa tour amid Ukraine war

Russian foreign minister starts Africa trip in Egypt a day after Russian strike on Odesa port
World
1 day ago

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

Europe’s thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects
World
3 days ago

Oil blocks in Virunga gorilla sanctuary added to DRC auction

The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
News
6 days ago

Uganda’s illegal river sand miners boost rising flood risk

Experts warn trade weakens Nyamwamba River and puts communities at risk of homes and lands washing away
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack ...
World / Asia
2.
Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by ...
World
3.
Hopeful Sunak takes aim at China in UK premier ...
World
4.
Climate change an undeniable threat to Fiji and ...
World / Asia
5.
Lavrov visits Egypt at start of Africa tour amid ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Uganda shilling gains as central bank calls unscheduled rate meeting

News

Ugandan shilling gets a boost from emergency rate hike

News

NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth millions, or is it all bull?

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.