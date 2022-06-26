×

World / Africa

Egypt turns to India for wheat imports

Supply minister says 180,000 tonnes will be bought, but it is less than previously agreed

26 June 2022 - 16:59 Sarah El Safty
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Cairo — Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, supply minister Aly Moselhy said on Sunday, less than previously agreed, a deal that is part of the country’s efforts to diversify its wheat supplies.

Egypt, one of the world’s biggest wheat importers, is looking for alternatives to Black Sea grain exports which face disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been Egypt’s main wheat suppliers.

The Ukraine crisis has also raised import costs for Egypt, which heavily subsidises bread for its 70-million population.

Moselhy had said in May that Egypt had agreed to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India but that a contract had not been signed.

India banned wheat exports in May because of lower domestic production, but made allowances for countries such as Egypt with food security needs.

“Based on what the supplier said, the condition was that the wheat has to be at the ports, then it would be available,” Moselhy said.

“We had agreed on 500,000 tonnes, turns out [the supplier] has 180,000 tonnes in the port,” he said.

Moselhy added that Egypt was also in talks with Russian suppliers for a wheat purchase agreement.

Egypt is also looking at ways to extract more flour from its grain, Moselhy said, by raising the extraction percentage for flour used for subsidised bread to 87.5% from 82%.

It plans to save about 500,000 tonnes of imported wheat, and to import 5-million to 5.5-million tonnes of wheat for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, he added.

Wheat reserves are sufficient for 5.7 months after the procurement of 3.9-million tonnes in the local harvest, Moselhy said.

Reuters

Russia accuses West of lying about world food crisis

Foreign ministry says it is sanctions against Russia that are responsible for shortages
World
4 days ago

Edible oil shortage lifts demand for humble rice bran

By-product in rice milling has become a sought-after commodity in India amid global supply disruptions
World
2 days ago

EU plans to reroute €600m in aid to Africa to ease food hardship

Europe’s effort follows appeal from AU to lift sanctions on Russia
World
5 days ago
