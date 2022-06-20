×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Zelensky tells AU leaders Africa is a ‘hostage’ in the war with Russia

Ukraine's leader says Russia has contributed to rising food prices on the continent

20 June 2022 - 21:01 George Obulutsa
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

Nairobi — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Africa was a “hostage” in the war with Russia, which had contributed to rising food prices on the continent.

African countries are acutely affected by the growing crisis, which has sent prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

In a speech to AU leaders, Zelensky said the continent had been caught up in a situation not of its making.

"(I) address you in a state of emergency, when we have a war. In an emergency for the whole world, when Africa is actually taken hostage. Hostage of those who started the war against our state,” Zelensky said in a video speech to the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU.

“This war may seem very distant to you and your countries. But catastrophically rising food prices have already brought it home to millions of African families.”

Moscow rejects accusations it is deliberately blocking grain exports from Ukraine and says global food and fuel price hikes are due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the February 24 invasion, which it calls a “special military operation”.

In early June, Senegal’s President Macky Sall said Russia’s Vladimir Putin had told him he was ready to enable the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis that was hitting Africa especially hard.

On Monday, Sall, who is also the chair of the AU, said on Twitter after Zelensky’s speech the continent remained committed to respecting international law, peacefully resolving conflicts and free trade.

Reuters 

Russia accuses G20 of politicising global health meeting

Russia faces criticism over how its invasion of Ukraine in February has plunged that country's healthcare system into chaos
World
8 hours ago

Ukraine war could drag on for years, says Nato chief

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg urges West to continue with military support
World
1 day ago

Commonwealth set to discuss Ukraine, but some countries object

President Zelensky may address summit’s high-level component to be attended by heads of state and government, but some countries object
National
1 day ago

Russia will step up attacks this week, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president says EU leaders are considering whether to back Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc
World
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BP still major shareholder in Rosneft, says CEO
World / Europe
2.
China’s launch of third aircraft carrier alarms ...
World / Asia
3.
European airlines on hiring blitz to cope with ...
World / Europe
4.
Germany fires up reliance on coal to counter ...
World / Europe
5.
Roaring blaze at Shanghai refinery brought under ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

African nations step up support for small farmers, says Omnia

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Global fertiliser stockpiles swell putting pressure on warehouses, shipping

News

Rebuked for tepid support, EU leaders bring ‘message of unity’ to Ukraine

World / Europe

Ukraine’s farmers scramble to survive harvest-time shelling

World / Europe

PETER APPS: How the Ukraine war has challenged globalisation

Opinion

Ukraine and partners seek corridor for grain exports

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.