×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Zambia says arbitration hearing in Vedanta case set for January in UK

Hearing is the next step in a lengthy dispute with India-listed Vedanta over the ownership of Konkola Copper Mines

01 June 2022 - 22:01 Chris Mfula
Vedanta's headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
Vedanta's headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Lusaka — Zambia’s decision three years ago to take control of a copper mine in the country’s north will be subject to an arbitration hearing in January in London, the country’s mines minister said on Wednesday, amid a lengthy dispute over the mine’s ownership.

Zambia in May 2019 handed control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to a state-appointed provisional liquidator, triggering a legal battle with its previous owner, India-listed Vedanta, with arguments heard in Zambia and SA and the dispute going to international arbitration.

Zambia’s government accused Vedanta at the time of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment — accusations that Vedanta has denied.

Mines minister Paul Kabuswe said the referral to arbitration came after legal rulings.

"Following the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay proceedings and refer the matter back to arbitration — a decision supported by the supreme court — a hearing is now set for January  9  2023," Kabuswe said in a statement.

"In the interim, efforts are continuing to find a solution that unlocks KCM’s potential and delivers maximum benefit to the people of Zambia."

Kabuswe again denied speculation that the government plans to give KCM back to Vedanta, saying Vedanta had "sacrificed" its licence to operate in the country.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company in May offered to step up investment in KCM and implement several social responsibility programmes if it resumes control of the firm.

Reuters 

Anglo to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal

Parties to set up joint venture to explore Zambia’s copper-rich North-Western province
Companies
2 weeks ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: Investors must be persuaded to put money into mining

Vital metals will be in short supply if new projects aren't launched
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Barrick Gold eyes more copper assets in Zambia and DRC

CEO Mark Bristow says Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is 'a breath of fresh air'
News
3 weeks ago

China joins France to head Zambia’s debt talks

President says the country is determined to restore its credibility
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US wheat crop is in trouble
World / Americas
2.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe
3.
Restrictions on Russian oil causes soaring fuel ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine troops stand fast as Russia attacks ...
World / Europe
5.
Europe turns to African oil suppliers as Russia ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.