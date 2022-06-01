×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Niger bans exports of refined fuel amid growing shortages

The government also shuts petrol stations making ‘fraudulent’ international sales despite partial ban in May

01 June 2022 - 23:36 Boureima Balima
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Niamey — Niger has banned refined fuel exports with immediate effect, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, in a further step to secure local supplies after it earlier limited exports.

The West African country reduced refined fuel exports by 75% in early May to protect and boost national stocks amid a global rise in fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

But the government said those measures were offset by petrol stations making “fraudulent” international sales of refined fuel meant for local consumption, as well as speculating on the price of diesel and petrol, which was leading to shortages.

Refined fuel exports are banned from June 1 in response to this, the ministry of commerce & petrol said in a statement, adding that all concerned petrol stations had been closed.

Niger is one of few countries in West Africa that refines enough fuel for its local market from a small oil refinery with capacity of around 20,000 barrels-per-day (bpd).

With a local daily consumption of about 7,000 bpd in 2011, excess production is usually exported to other countries in the region.

Pump prices are generally lower than in neighbouring countries, particularly compared to Mali and Nigeria, and were not increased in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

Speculators have taken advantage of the situation to buy cheaper fuel in Niger and siphon it to neighbouring states illegally, the government said, but did not name the countries.

The non-respect of rules and price structures will lead to sanctions, it added.

Reuters 

Restrictions on Russian oil causes soaring fuel prices and shortages

A lack of domestic refining capacity worsens Africa's fuel crisis
World
15 hours ago

How the Ukraine war has affected Africa’s most vulnerable

Aid projects hit by buckling global supply chains and spiking cost of building materials, fuel and food
World
2 days ago

Gas and wheat expose Egypt’s vulnerability to Ukraine war

Concern grows in the West and Arab world that Egypt is 'too big to fail'
News
1 day ago

Fuel shortage a new headache for farmers in Ukraine

They have lost about 85% of their normal supplies since the conflict started on February 24
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US wheat crop is in trouble
World / Americas
2.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe
3.
Restrictions on Russian oil causes soaring fuel ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine troops stand fast as Russia attacks ...
World / Europe
5.
Europe turns to African oil suppliers as Russia ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.