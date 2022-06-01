×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Mike Hammer to be new special envoy for Horn of Africa

Hammer will have to contend with multiple crises in the region, including conflict in Ethiopia and economic and political turmoil in Sudan

01 June 2022 - 17:31 Susan Heavey
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks in Washington, DC, US, on May 27. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER
US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks in Washington, DC, US, on May 27. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

Washington — US ambassador Mike Hammer will serve as the new US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday, taking up the position at a time of persistent political turmoil in the region.

Blinken said the previous envoy, David Satterfield, was preparing to leave his post but did not give a date. Sources earlier told Reuters he would step down before summer.

Hammer will have to contend with multiple crises in the region, including conflict in Ethiopia that has sparked accusations of atrocities on both sides, and economic and political turmoil in Sudan following an October coup.

“His appointment underscores our abiding commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region, most urgently in support of an inclusive political process towards peace, common security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia,” Blinken said.

Hammer is the US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, a position to which he was confirmed in 2018, according to the embassy, and previously served as US ambassador to Chile. He has held various other roles at the state department and the White House.

Satterfield, a long-time career diplomat with decades of experience, had replaced Jeffrey Feltman, another veteran US diplomat who had stepped down at the end of 2021 after about nine months in the job. Feltman continues to serve in an advisory capacity. 

Reuters

US court ruling could allow SA oil firm to seize DRC assets

The ruling is the latest development in a 14-year dispute between the firm and the DRC over oil rights
World
8 months ago

Former Algerian president Bouteflika buried with little fanfare

Bouteflika, who died on Friday aged 84, receives a  low-key state funeral but no mourning period
World
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US wheat crop is in trouble
World / Americas
2.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe
3.
Restrictions on Russian oil causes soaring fuel ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine troops stand fast as Russia attacks ...
World / Europe
5.
Europe turns to African oil suppliers as Russia ...
World

Related Articles

Gas and wheat expose Egypt’s vulnerability to Ukraine war

News

How China handles Zambia’s debt relief is closely watched

World / Africa

Kenya raises interest rate for first time in seven years

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.