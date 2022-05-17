World / Africa African nations seek consensus on allowing elephant trade

African nations from Senegal to Botswana will seek to formulate a continent-wide position on the trade in live elephants and ivory, an attempt to counter restrictions imposed by the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Opposition from Western conservationists to population control has caused their numbers to explode in some areas, resulting in environmental damage and attacks on farmers, according to some African governments. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of environment and tourism ministers from 14 countries in Zimbabwe from May 23 to 26. Japan and China, two key markets for elephant products, will also be represented by their ambassadors to Zimbabwe...