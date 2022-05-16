×

World / Africa

Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returns as president

Former leader returns to power amid the country's worst drought in four decades and ongoing conflict

16 May 2022 - 17:40 Abdi Sheikh
Somalia's newly elected president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holds hands with incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after winning the elections in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 16 2022. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/ REUTERS
Somalia's newly elected president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holds hands with incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after winning the elections in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 16 2022. Picture: FEISAL OMAR/ REUTERS

Mogadishu — Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won the presidency again in voting by MPs late on Sunday in an airport hangar protected by blast walls from Islamist insurgents whom he must now fight for a second time.

The 66-year-old, who ruled from 2012 to 2017, reversed the previous election to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed by 214-110 votes in a third-round runoff the result of which was confirmed around midnight.

“We have to move ahead, we do not need grudges. No avenging,” Mohamud said in his acceptance speech from the airport compound in the capital Mogadishu patrolled by AU peacekeepers.

Supporters defied a curfew to pour onto the streets of Mogadishu, cheering and firing guns into the air.

The former education campaigner and peace activist faces a daunting task in the nation of 15-million people that is suffering its worst drought in four decades and has endured seemingly never-ending conflict since 1991.

Though just holding the election was a success of sorts, many Somalis were sceptical of any real improvement.

Most of the 36 candidates were old faces recycled from the past who had done little to stem war and corruption, they complained. Votes are anyway influenced more by money changing hands than political platforms, Somalis and analysts say.

“Hassan Sheikh is not good but he is the lesser of the two evils. We hope Somalia will be better,” said Halima Nur, a mother-of-four in Mogadishu.

“We hope this time Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will improve and become a better leader. We hope Somalia will be peaceful, though this may take time,” said student Mohamed Ismail.

The UN-backed vote was delayed by more than a year due to squabbling in government, but had to be held in June to ensure a $400m International Monetary Fund programme.

During the first round of voting, blasts from mortar shells rang out near the site but did not disrupt proceedings. There was no claim of responsibility, but Somalis are used to attacks on state institutions from Al-Shabaab militants.

Somalia has endured conflict and clan battles with no strong central government since the fall of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. The government has little control beyond the capital and the AU contingent guards an Iraq-style “Green Zone”.

“Let us pray for the new president, it is a very tedious task,” said outgoing leader Mohamed, known as “Farmaajo” due to a reputed love of Italian formaggio cheese.

He drew criticism from Somalis and foreign donors for trying to extend his tenure in 2021.

After long bouts of infighting within government, sometimes spilling over into gun battles between factions of the security forces, the incoming leader sought to strike a new note.

“We cannot forget the painful past but we can forgive,” said Mohamud. “Here in this hall I had handed over the presidency to Farmaajo in 2017 and tonight he handed over to me.”

Born in the Hiran region of central Somalia, Mohamud has a master's degree in technical education from India's Barkatullah University. He cofounded the SIMAD university in Mogadishu.

Though credited with pushing Al-Shabaab out of some towns when he was president, Mohamud failed to deliver a crushing blow to the militants who now control swathes of Somalia and run a lucrative extortion business.

Reuters 

Al-Shabaab claims attack on AU military camp in Somalia

Resident says at least three people were killed in early morning attack by Islamist militant group
World
1 week ago

Al-Shabaab insurgents feed communities in drought-stricken Somalia

The Islamist militant group is distributing staple foods to drought-affected regions, fueling fears that greater numbers will now join their ranks
News
2 weeks ago

KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots

As the Russian-Ukraine war drags on, already food-insecure Africa will face severe, riot-causing shortages of staple products, fertiliser and fuel
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Africa’s mixed stance on UN action on Russia explained

Several nations on the continent note that a superpower invading a weaker nation on a false pretext echoes of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003
World
1 month ago

Red Cross warns a quarter of Africans face hunger

Ukraine war diverts attention from Africa’s severe food insecurity crisis
World
1 month ago
